MPPEB Group 3 Admit Card 2022 (Released) at peb.mp.gov.in, Check Download Link

Madhya Pradesh PEB has released the admit card for the Group-3 posts on its official website- peb.mp.gov.in. Check download link here.

MPPEB Group 3 Admit Card 2022 Download: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-3 posts including Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and others on its official website. MPPEB will be conducting the written exam for the above Group 3 Posts from 06 November 2022 onward.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the various Group-3 posts can download their Admit Card from the official website- peb.mp.gov.in.

You can download the MPPEB Group 3 Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Group-3 posts including Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and others will be conducted from 06 to12 November 2022. Admit Card downloading link for the above post is available on the official website.

In a bid to download the MPPEB Group 3 Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application No and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

Candidate should note that they will have to bring original Photo-Id with the Admit Card to enter in the Examination Centre. Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID will be allowed in the Examination Hall and candidates are advised to check the details instruction available on the official website.

How to Download MPPEB Group 3 Admit Card 2022