MPPSC Prelims Result 2021-22 (Out) for State Service and Forest Service, Download Score Card Here

MPPSC Prelims Result 2021-22 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download their Score Card Here.

MPPSC Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the marks of the State Service Prelims Exam 2021-22 and State Forest Service Prelims Exam 2021-22 on its website i.e. mppsc.nic.in and mponline.gov.in. The commission has also uploaded the OMR Sheets of the exam on its website. Students who appeared in MPPSC SSE and SFS Prelims Exam on 19 June 2022 can download MPPSC Result and check their scores of the test. They can also download MPPSC Prelims OMR Sheets as well. MPPSC Prelims Result is provided for the students below:

It is to be noted that there will be no charge for downloading the MPPSC Score Card for the students. However, they are required to pay Rs. 50/- for their OMR Sheets. MPPSC Score Card Link and OMR Sheet Link are available from 08 August 2022 to 08 November 2022 after which the link will be disabled.

How to Download MPPSC Prelims Result 2021-22 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the score link flashing on the homepage under Notification Section ‘State Service And State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2021 - Download Scorecard And OMR Sheet’

Step 3: Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and security key

Step 4: Download MPPSC State Serice Result