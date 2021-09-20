Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 OUT for 129 Vacancies, Apply Online from 5 October

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mppsc.gov.in for 129 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, salary and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 20, 2021 18:50 IST
MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021
MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode at mppsc.nic.in. The online application process will start from 5 October 2021 onwards. The last date of the online application is 4 November 2021.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 4 November 2021

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Veterinary Assistant Surgeon - 129 Posts

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science from a recognized University.

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40  years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Download MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of OMR.

How to apply for MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 4 November 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference.

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes - Rs. 250/-
  • All others - Rs. 500/-

FAQ

Job Summary
Notification Date20 Sep, 2021
Last Date of Submission4 Nov, 2021
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
