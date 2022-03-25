MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Prelims Exam Hall Ticket @mpsconline.gov.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) at mpsconline.gov.in.

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 14:22 IST
MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the admit card of the prelims exam for various Group C Posts on its MPSC Online website (mpsconline.gov.in). Those who have applied for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 for 900 Vacancies, can download MPSC Admit Card through online mode. After downloading the admit card they are required to appear for Maharashtra Group C Services Pre Examination 2021 on 03 April 2022 along with the MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Card.

MPSC Group C Admit Card Download Link

The exam is being conducted for the post of Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Asst, Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist (Marathi) and Clerk-Typist (English).

MPSC Group C Notification Date 22 Dec 2021
MPSC Group C Exam D2ate 03 April 2022
MPSC Group Admit Card Date 25 March 2022

How to Download MPSC Group C Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can follow the easy steps to download the MPSC Hall Ticket:

  1. Go to MPSC Online Website - mpsconline.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘ Download Admission Certificate’
  3. It will take you to a new page where you are required to select the exam name - 269/2021-Maharashtra Group C Services Pre Examination 2021
  4. Provide your Mobile Number and OTP OR Your Email ID and OTP
  5. Download Maharashtra Group C Admit Card

MPSC Group C Answer Key 2022

The commission will upload the answer key of the prelims exam after the conduct of the exam. The candidates will be invited to submit objections, if any, on MPSC's Official website - mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Group C Result 2022

After analyzing all the objections, MPSC will upload the results of the exam on its website. The list of selected candidates is expected to be prepared by the commission.

MPSC Group C Mains Exam 2022

The main exam for the candidates who clear the MPSC Group C Pre Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held in the month of August 2022.

MPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 900 Group C Posts in the month of December 2021.

FAQ

What is MPSC Group C Admit Card Date ?

25 March 2022

Is MPSC Group C Admit Card Released ?

Yes

What is MPSC Group C Exam Date ?

3 April 2022 (Sunday)

How to Download MPSC Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can download MPSC Admit Card by visiting the official website - mpsconline.gov.in
