MPSC Mains Answer Key 2020 for Engineering Services Released @mpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

MPSC Mains Answer Key 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for the Engineering Services Mains exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the MPSC Engineering Services Mains exam for Electoral Engineering Subjects can check their answer key available on the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for the subjects Electrical Engineering Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Maharashtra PSC Engineering Services Mains exam was conducted on 24 November 2019 at the various exam centres in the state.

Now all those candidates appeared in the Mains exam for Electrical Engineering Subjects can check the first answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 available on the official website.

Earlier Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had released the notification earlier to recruit 1161 engineers post in various departments of the states. A number of candidates have applied for this recruitment drive which was for Engineer Graduates from recognized University.

MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. www.mpsc.gov.in/

Visit on the RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS section available on the home page.

Click on the link Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination 2019 paper 1/Paper- First Answer Key Flashing on the Home Page.

A New PDF will open where you will get the desired Answer Key for Paper 1 and 2

Take Print Out of your desired answer key and save a copy for future reference.

