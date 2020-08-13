MPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 26 Translator and Other Posts @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published notification for the post of Translator, Senior Research Officer, Special Officer & Medical Superintendent in various departments. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website mpsc.gov.in on or before 31 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for MPSC State Service Online Application Submission – 31 August 2020

MPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 26

Translator [Marathi], Directorate of Languages, General State Service, Group-C - 17

Senior Research Officer, Group-A [Category 2] Directorate of Tribal Research and Training, Department of Tribal Development - 07

Special Officer [Family Welfare and Maternal and Child Care], Group-A, Public Health Department, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation - 01

Medical Superintendent, Tuberculosis Hospital Group, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Class-1 - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Translator and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Translator [Marathi] - The candidate must possess degree along with Marathi Subject and have passed with English or Communication Skills in English as one of the Subject atleast in one year of three year degree course of statutory university

Senior Research Officer - PG in Social Science or Authropology and three of experience

Special Officer - Degree in Medicine and Surgery of a Statutory University (MBBS) and PG Degree in Obstetrics and Gynecology (MD) of a recognzied university and 3 years of experience

Medical Superintendent - A degree in Medicine and Surgery of a recognzied university or any other qualification and PG Degree or Diploma in TB of a recognzied Indian or Foreign University or Institution. 5 years of experience

Age Limit:

Translator, Senior Research Officer - 38 years

Medical Superintendent - 45 years

How to Apply for MPSC Translator and Other Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply through official website https://www.mpsc.gov.in/ on or before 31 August 2020.

MPSC Recruitment Notification Download:

Translator [Marathi], General State Service, Group-C in the Directorate of Language

Senior Research Officer, Group-A, [Grade 2] in the Directorate of Tribal Research Development, Tribal Development Department

Special Officer [Family Welfare and Maternal Child Health],Group-A Public Health Department, BMC

Medical Superintendent, Group of TB Hospitals, BMC, Class-1

Online Application Link