MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 Result Announced @mpsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number of Qualified Candidates & Cut-Off Marks Here

MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the State Services Main Examination 2019 Result on 14 January 2020. The candidates who appeared for the MPSC SSE Mains 2019 can check their result from the official website of the Commission, mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 was conducted from 13 July to 15 July 2019 at various exam centers decided by the Commission within the State.

As per the State Services Main Exam Result 2019 notice issued by the MPSC, a total of 1326 candidates have been declared qualified for the next round of the selection process.

Along with releasing the MPSC SSE Main Exam 2019 result, the Commission has also released the category wise cut-off marks basis on which the candidates have been declared qualified for the next round of SSE 2019. According to the Notice, all such candidates who secured 459 marks in General Category have been qualified for next round, while for female candidates in General category, Cut-Off has been decided 417 marks. Least cut-off has been fixed for ST candidates in Sports quota, which is 144 marks.

Also read: MPSC Recruitment 2020, 200 Vacancies for Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020

Process to Check the MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019 & Cut-Off

Visit the official website, www. mpsc.gov.in Click on the link “State Services (Main) Examination 2019-Written exam result (Desk 14-A)” corresponding to the date 14 January 2020 available in “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page. List of Roll Numbers of Candidates qualified in Main exam will appear in a pdf file. Press Ctrl+F to find your roll number. Save the copy of the PDF file for the future reference.

Direct Link - MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019 (Roll of Qualified Candidates)

MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019 Notification

MPSC State Service Examination 2019 Notification for 342 various posts

Official Website

Alternatively, the candidates can also check the MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019 and cut-off from the direct link given above.