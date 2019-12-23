MPSC Recruitment 2020, 200 Vacancies for Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020

MPSC Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published notification for Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020 for the recruitment of 200 Civil Posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Block Development Officer (BDO), Tahsildar, Superintendent State Excise Department etc.

The commission is inviting online applications for MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for MPSC Civil Service Exam 2020 on or before 13 January 2020.

The exam will be conducted in two phases i.e. MPSC State Services 2020 Prelims Exam and MPSC State Services 2020 Mains Exam. The prelims exam will be held on 05 April 2020 and the mains exam on 02, 03 and 04 August 2020. More details MPSC State Service Recruitment 2020 are given below in this article.

MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam Important Dates

Starting Date of MPSC State Service Exam Online Application – 23 December 2019

Last Date for MPSC State Service Online Application Submission – 13 January 2020

MPSC State Services 2020 Prelims Exam - 05 April 2020

MPSC State Services Mains Exam 2020 - 02, 03 and 04 August 2020

MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020 Vacancy Details

Combined State Civil Services Posts - 200 Posts (Class A Officer and Class B Officer)

Assistant State Tax Commissioner -10

Deputy Chief Executive Officer -7

Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer -1

Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Department - 25

Class Officer - 25

Deputy Superintendent, Land Record - 6

Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee - 6

Naib Tehsildar -73

Other Posts - 47

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should possess Bachelor's Degree in relevant field. For more information, check detailed notification given below.

Age Limit:

Minimum 17 Years

Selection Procedure for MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020, MPSC State Services 2020 Mains Exam and Personal Interview,

How to Apply for MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply through official website on or before 13 January 2020.

MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020 Notification PDF

MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam Online Application Fee

MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020 Application Fee: