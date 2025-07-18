MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025 OUT at msbte.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF Here

MSBTE Summer Exam Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the Summer exam results for the exams held in May 2025. MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 has been released on the official website- msbte.org.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their msbte.org.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MSBTE results 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number. The students will be notified through a separate circular regarding the distribution of original mark sheets. Also, the soft copy of the course-wise result sheet of the students will be made available in the Institute Login.

MSBTE Summer 2025 Result Link

As per the latest update, MSBTE has released the results for various diploma programs. The students can check their MSBTE results on the official website of the board- msbte.org.in.