MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025 OUT at msbte.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF Here

MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the MSBTE Summer 2025 results on its official website- msbte.ac.in. Students can get the direct link and the steps to check the MSBTE result 2025 provided below.

Jul 18, 2025, 17:28 IST
MSBTE Summer Exam Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the Summer exam results for the exams held in May 2025. MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 has been released on the official website- msbte.org.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their msbte.org.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MSBTE results 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number. The students will be notified through a separate circular regarding the distribution of original mark sheets. Also, the soft copy of the course-wise result sheet of the students will be made available in the Institute Login. 

MSBTE Summer 2025 Result Link

As per the latest update, MSBTE has released the results for various diploma programs. The students can check their MSBTE results on the official website of the board- msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Result 2025 Link

Click here

Steps to Check MSBTE 2025 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the board's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msbte.org.in

Step 2: Select “Examination” and click on “Summer 2025 Exam Result”.

Step 3: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Show Result’.

Step 4: The MSBTEresult PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Highlights

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous board of education in the state of Maharashtra. It designs and implements diploma, post diploma and advanced diploma programs for affiliated institutions. The board was established in 1963 to cater for the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students.

