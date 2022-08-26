NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nabard.org: Download AM Prelims Call Letter Here

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 Download: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the call letters to all the students who have applied for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 and are going to appear for NABARD Grade-A Prelims Exam 2022 on 07 September 2022 on its website (nabard.org). Such students can are advised to download NABARD Grade A Admit Card so that they can check their exam centre and time and plan accordingly.
NABARD Grade A Admit Card Link is provided in this article for the students so that they can download NABARD Admit Card right away. They should not forget to take the printout of the admit card.
NABARD Grade A Admit Card Download
How to Download NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of the bank which is nabard.org and then go to 'Career Section'
- Click on 'Download Here' given against 'Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A(RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022 - Call Letter For Preliminary Examination'
- Enter your 'Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)'
- Download NABARD Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022
NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Test of Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
Composite time
of 120 Minutes for all the tests together
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
Computer Knowledge
|
20
|
20
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Decision Making
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India)
|
40
|
40
|
Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 Minutes
The medium of the exam will be Bilingual i.e. Hindi and English except for test of the English language.
The exam is being conducted for filling up 170 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) of which 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service and 2 for Protocol & Security Service