NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nabard.org: Download AM Prelims Call Letter Here

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 has been released by National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development on nabard.org. Candidates can check the download link below.

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 Download: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the call letters to all the students who have applied for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 and are going to appear for NABARD Grade-A Prelims Exam 2022 on 07 September 2022 on its website (nabard.org). Such students can are advised to download NABARD Grade A Admit Card so that they can check their exam centre and time and plan accordingly. 

NABARD Grade A Admit Card Link is provided in this article for the students so that they can download NABARD Admit Card right away. They should not forget to take the printout of the admit card.

How to Download NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of the bank which is nabard.org and then go to 'Career Section'
  2. Click on 'Download Here' given against 'Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A(RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022 - Call Letter For Preliminary Examination'
  3. Enter your 'Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)'
  4. Download NABARD Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022

NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Time

Test of Reasoning

20

20

 

 

Composite time

of 120 Minutes for all the tests together

English Language

30

30

Computer Knowledge

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Decision Making

10

10

General Awareness

20

20

Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India)

40

40

Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India

40

40

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

The medium of the exam will be Bilingual i.e. Hindi and English except for test of the English language.

The exam is being conducted for filling up 170 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) of which 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service and  2 for Protocol & Security Service

FAQ

How to Download NABARD Admit Card 2022 ?

You can download the admit card by visiting the official website.

What is NABARD Grade A Exam Date ?

7 September 2022

Is NABARD Grade A Admit Card Released ?

Yes
