NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nabard.org: Download AM Prelims Call Letter Here

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 has been released by National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development on nabard.org. Candidates can check the download link below.

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 Download: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the call letters to all the students who have applied for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 and are going to appear for NABARD Grade-A Prelims Exam 2022 on 07 September 2022 on its website (nabard.org). Such students can are advised to download NABARD Grade A Admit Card so that they can check their exam centre and time and plan accordingly.

NABARD Grade A Admit Card Link is provided in this article for the students so that they can download NABARD Admit Card right away. They should not forget to take the printout of the admit card.

How to Download NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the bank which is nabard.org and then go to 'Career Section' Click on 'Download Here' given against 'Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A(RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022 - Call Letter For Preliminary Examination' Enter your 'Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)' Download NABARD Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022

NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Test of Reasoning 20 20 Composite time of 120 Minutes for all the tests together English Language 30 30 Computer Knowledge 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Decision Making 10 10 General Awareness 20 20 Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India) 40 40 Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India 40 40 Total 200 200 120 Minutes

The medium of the exam will be Bilingual i.e. Hindi and English except for test of the English language.

The exam is being conducted for filling up 170 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) of which 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service and 2 for Protocol & Security Service