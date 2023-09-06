NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023, Download Subject-Wise Topics, Check Exam Pattern

NABARD Grade A Syllabus: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will conduct prelims, mains, and interview to recruit a Grade A Assistant Manager in NABARD. Download the NABARD Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023 and Exam Pattern have been released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on its official website. The recruitment body has released the application form to fill up 150 vacancies for the Assistant Manager post in NABARD from September 2 to 23, 2023.

The candidates will be appointed for the NABARD Grade A post based on their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. Thus, aspirants must be familiar with the NABARD Grade A Syllabus PDF for all the selection stages in order to cover all the aspects of the exam. It will help them to know what topics need to be prepared for the exam.

In this article, we have compiled the NABARD Grade A Syllabus PDF for prelims, mains, and interviews along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

NABARD Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview

Check the complete overview of the NABARD Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 tabulated below.

NABARD Grade A Syllabus PDF Exam Conducting Body National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Post Name Grade A Assistant Manager Vacancies 150 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Prelims: 200 marks Mains: 200 marks Interview: 50 marks Negative Marking 1/4th mark deducted for each incorrect answer

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023 for Prelims

The NABARD Grade A prelims syllabus is divided into eight subjects, i.e., Test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making, General Awareness, Eco & Soc. Issues (with a focus on Rural India), and Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India. Check the detailed NABARD Grade A syllabus for the prelims exam below.

NABARD Grade A Prelims Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics Quantitative Aptitude Number Series Quantity Comparisons Mathematical Inequalities Arithmetic Questions Profit and Loss Time and Work Speed, Time, and Distance Probability Data Interpretation Simplification/ Approximation Data Sufficiency Quadratic Equations, etc. Reasoning Ability Puzzles and seating arrangement Blood relations Coding-Decoding Syllogism Data sufficiency Input-Output Inequality Miscellaneous Questions Statement based questions (Verbal reasoning) English Language Sentence improvement Para Jumbles Reading Comprehension Cloze test Fill in the blanks Sentence rearrangement New pattern questions Spotting the errors General Awareness Banking Awareness Insurance Economy Current Affairs New Appointments Awards and Honors Science and Technology, etc. Computer Knowledge Shortcuts Internet Basic Hardware and Software History of computers & generations, Input-output devices Networking DBMS MS Office, etc

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023 for Mains

The NABARD Grade A Mains Syllabus 2023 PDF for Generalist is divided into two subjects, i.e., General English and Economic and Social Issues & Agriculture and Rural Development. The NABARD Grade A Mains Syllabus 2023 PDF for Specialists is divided into two subjects, i.e., General English and Stream Specific Paper. Check the detailed NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023 for the Mains exam shared below.

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023 for Grade A ( RDBS) (All Disciplines)

Paper I – English: Essay, Précis writing, Comprehension and Business/Office Correspondence. The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expressions and understanding the topic

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023 for Grade A (RDBS) (General Discipline)

Paper II – Economic & Social Issues and Agriculture & Rural Development

Economic & Social Issues: Nature of Indian Economy - Structural and Institutional Features - Economic underdevelopment - Opening up the Indian Economy - Globalisation - Economic Reforms in India - Privatisation. Inflation - Trends in Inflation & their Impact on National Economy and Individual Income. Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India - Rural and Urban - Measurement of Poverty - Poverty Alleviation Programmes of the Government. Population Trends - Population Growth and Economic Development - Population Policy in India. Agriculture - Characteristics / Status - Technical and Institutional changes in Indian Agriculture - Agricultural performance - Issues in Food Security in India - Non Institutional and Institutional Agencies in Rural Credit. Industry - Industrial and Labour Policy - Industrial Performance - Regional Imbalance in India's Industrial Development - Public Sector Enterprises. Rural banking and financial institutions in India - Reforms in Banking/ Financial sector. Globalization of Economy - Role of International Funding Institutions - IMF & World Bank - WTO - Regional Economic Co-operation. Social Structure in India - Multiculturalism - Demographic trends - Urbanisation and Migration - Gender Issues Joint family system - Social Infrastructure - Education - Health and Environment. Education - Status & System of Education - Socio -Economic Problems associated with Illiteracy - Educational relevance and educational wastage - Educational Policy for India. Social Justice: Problems of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes - socio-economic programmes for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and other backward classes. Positive Discrimination in favour of the under privileged - Social Movements -Indian Political Systems - Human Development. Current Economic & Social Issues.

Agriculture & Rural Development

Agriculture: definition, meaning and its branches, Agronomy: definition, meaning and scope of agronomy. Classification of field crops. Factors affecting crop production, Agro Climatic Zones; Cropping Systems: Definition and types of cropping systems. Problems of dry land agriculture; Seed production, seed processing, seed village; Meteorology: weather parameters, crop-weather advisory; Precision Farming, System of Crop Intensification, organic farming;

a) Soil and Water Conservation : Major soil types, soil fertility, fertilisers, soil erosion, soil conservation, watershed management; b) Water Resource: Irrigation Management: types of irrigation, sources of irrigation, crop-water requirement, command area development, water conservation techniques, micro-irrigation, irrigation pumps, major, medium and minor irrigation. c) Farm and Agri Engineering : Farm Machinery and Power, Sources of power on the farm- human, animal, mechanical, electrical, wind, solar and biomass, bio fuels, water harvesting structures, farm ponds, watershed management, Agro Processing, Controlled and modified storage, perishable food storage, godowns, bins and grain silos. d) Plantation & Horticulture: Definition, meaning and its branches. Agronomic practices and production technology of various plantation and horticulture crops. Post-harvest management, value and supply chain management of Plantation and Horticulture crops. e) Animal Husbandry: Farm animals and their role in Indian economy, Animal husbandry methods in India, common terms pertaining to different species of livestock, Utility classification of breeds of cattle. Introduction to common feeds and fodders, their classification and utility. Introduction to poultry industry in India (past, present and future status), Common terms pertaining to poultry production and management. Concept of mixed farming and its relevance to socio-economic conditions of farmers in India. Complimentary and obligatory nature of livestock and poultry production with that of agricultural farming. f) Fisheries: Fisheries resources, management and exploitation - freshwater, brackish water and marine; Aquaculture- Inland and marine; biotechnology; post-harvest technology. Importance of fisheries in India. Common terms pertaining to fish production. g) Forestry: Basic concepts of Forest and Forestry. Principles of silviculture, forest mensuration, forest management and forest economics. Concepts of social forestry, agroforestry, joint forest management. Forest policy and legislation in India, India State of Forest Report 2015. Recent developments under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. h) Agriculture Extensions: Its importance and role, methods of evaluation of extension programmes, Role of Krishi Vigyan Kendra's (KVK) in dissemination of Agricultural technologies. i) Ecology and Climate Change: Ecology and its relevance to man, natural resources, their sustainable management and conservation. Causes of climate change, Green House Gases (GHG), major GHG emitting countries, climate analysis, distinguish between adaptation and mitigation, climate change impact to agriculture and rural livelihood, carbon credit, IPCC, UNFCCC, CoP meetings, funding mechanisms for climate change projects, initiatives by Govt of India, NAPCC, SAPCC, INDC.

(j) Present Scenario of Indian Agriculture and Allied activities; recent trends, major challenges in agriculture measures to enhance viability of agriculture. Factors of Production in agriculture; Agricultural Finance and Marketing; Impact of Globalization on Indian Agriculture and issues of Food Security; Concept and Types of Farm Management.

Rural Development: Concept of Rural Area, Structure of the Indian Rural Economy

Importance and role of the rural sector in India- Economic, Social and Demographic Characteristics of the Indian rural economy, causes of Rural Backwardness.

Rural population in India; Occupational structure, Farmers, Agricultural Labourers, Artisans, Handicrafts, Traders, Forest dwellers/tribes and others in rural India- Trends of change in rural population and rural workforce; problems and conditions of rural labour; Issues and challenges in Handlooms

Panchayati Raj Institutions – Functions and Working. MGNREGA, NRLM – Aajeevika, Rural Drinking Water Programmes, Swachh Bharat, Rural Housing, PURA and other rural development programmes.

NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern 2023 for Prelims

The NABARD Prelims exam is divided into two sections, i.e., qualifying and merit. The qualifying section includes subjects, i.e., Test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making, and General Awareness, whereas the merit section includes subjects, i.e., Eco & Soc. Issues (with a focus on Rural India), and Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.

The candidates will be shortlisted for the mains exam based on the marks obtained in the merit section only.

Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Medium Duration Test of Reasoning 20 20 Bilingual-Hindi and English except for test of English language 120 minutes English Language 30 30 Computer Knowledge 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Decision Making 10 10 General Awareness 20 20 Eco & Soc. Issues (with a focus on Rural India) 40 40 Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India 40 40 Total 100 100

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Pattern 2023 for Generalist

The NABARD Grade A Mains exam pattern for Generalist comprises two sections, i.e., General English and Economic and Social Issues & Agriculture and Rural Development.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.

Paper Grade A Type of Paper No. of Qs. Marks Duration Paper I General English Online Descriptive 3 100 90 Minutes Paper II Economic and Social Issues & Agriculture and Rural Development Objective 30 50 30 Minutes Descriptive Type 6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each] 50 90 Minutes (Some questions carry 2 marks each and some questions carry 1 mark each)

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Pattern 2023 for Specialists

The NABARD Grade A Mains exam pattern for Specialists comprises two sections, i.e., General English and Stream Specific Paper.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.

Paper Grade A Type of Paper No. of Qs. Marks Duration Paper I General English Online Descriptive 3 100 90 Minutes Paper II Stream Specific Paper Objective 30 50 30 Minutes Descriptive Type 6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each] 50 90 Minutes (Some questions carry 2 marks each and some questions carry 1 mark each)

How to Cover NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023

Acing the NABARD Grade A exam is a challenging task. Many candidates apply for this recruitment drive every year, making it a difficult and competitive exam. Thus, they should ensure that they follow the latest NABARD Grade A syllabus to cover all the important topics for the exam. Here are the quick tips and tricks to crack the NABARD Grade A exam with flying colors.

Make a list of important topics with the help of the NABARD Grade A syllabus and prioritize them based on their marks weightage and difficulty level.

Choose reliable books to grasp the basic concepts of all the topics defined in the syllabus.

Solve online test series and previous papers regularly and analyze their performance to check their preparation level.

Make short notes for all the topics and revise them regularly for effective results.

Best Books to Cover NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2023

Candidates must choose NABARD Grade A books and learning materials recommended by their experts and mentors. This will help them to understand the topics easily and cover the NABARD Grade A syllabus at a decided time. Check the subject-wise NABARD Grade A books shared below.

NABARD Grade A Books Subject Book Names English Objective General English by SP Bakshi Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal General Awareness Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna Computer Knowledge Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

