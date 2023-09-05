NABARD Grade A Eligibility 2023, Age Limit And Assistant Manager Qualification

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023 through the official notification. Get the age limit, qualification, experience details, etc., here

NABARD Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023 was announced by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development through the official notification PDF. Recently, the exam conducting body invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 150 vacancies for the Assistant Manager post in Grade A. Interested candidates can apply online for NABARD Assistant Manager recruitment from September 2 to September 23, 2023.

All the graduate aspirants with a minimum age of 21 years are eligible to apply for Assistant Manager posts in NABARD. Moreover, various components are included in the NABARD Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria 2023, such as age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have shared complete details of the NABARD Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria 2023 so that the candidates get familiar with the age limit, qualifications, etc., before applying for the post.

NABARD Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023

Here is a quick overview of the NABARD Grade A Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

NABARD Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria 2023 Age Limit 21-30 years Educational Qualification Bachelor Degree Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Limits Experience No previous experience is required.

NABARD Grade A Age Limit 2023

Candidates must remember to fulfil all the NABARD Assistant Manager age limit requirements as per their category before submitting the application form. The NABARD Assistant Manager age limit will be calculated as of 01-09-2023. Thus, the candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-09-1993 and not later than 01-09-2002 to be eligible for the post. Here is the maximum and minimum age limit for the Assistant Manager posts in NABARD.

Post Minimum Age Maximum Age Assistant Manager 21 years 30 years

NABARD Grade A Assistant Manager Age Limit Relaxation

As per the official NABARD Assistant Manager notification, certain relaxations apply to the age limit of all candidates in the reserved category. Check the category-wise NABARD Assistant Manager age relaxation shared below.

Category NABARD Assistant Manager Age Limit Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years Ex-Servicemen 5 years Emergency Commissioned Officers/Short Service Commissioned Officers 5 years PWBD (General) 10 years PWBD (OBC) 13 years PWBD (SC/ST) 15 years

NABARD Grade A Qualification

Aspirants must fulfil all the NABARD educational qualification requirements before applying for the Assistant Manager post in Grade A. Here is the academic qualification for the NABARD Assistant Manager posts shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

NABARD Assistant Manager Educational Qualification 2023 Subject NABARD Assistant Manager Qualification General Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University/Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC. Computer/Information Technology Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology from any recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University/Institution. Finance BBA (Finance/Banking) / BMS (Finance/Banking) with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate from Universities / Institutions recognized by GoI /UGC OR Two years full time P.G. Diploma in Management (Finance) / Full time MBA (Finance) /MMS (Finance) degree with 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from Universities/ Institutions recognized by GoI /UGC with Bachelor's Degree in any discipline. Candidates will be required to submit a certificate from University/ Institution regarding specialization in finance OR Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate from University/ Institution recognized by GoI /UGC OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) OR CFA Institute. The Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before 01-09-2023 OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Membership of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ACMA/FCMA) & ICWA. The Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before 01-09-2023. Company Secretary Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Associate membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Membership of ICSI must have been obtained on or before 01-09-2023. Civil Engineering Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University/Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution Electrical Engineering Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Electrical Engineering with 55% marks (PWBD applicants - 50%)in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution. Geo Informatics BE/B.Tech/BSC degree in Geoinformatics from any recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR ME/M.Tech/MSc degree in Geoinformatics with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution. Forestry Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Forestry with 55% marks (ST/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution. Food Processing Bachelor’s degree in Food Processing/Food Technology from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Food Processing /Food Technology with 55% marks (PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution. Statistics Bachelor's Degree in Statistics from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Statistics with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution Mass Communication/Media Specialist Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media/ Communication/ Journalism/ Advertising & Public Relations from a recognized University/ Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Mass Media/ Communication/ Journalism/ Advertising & Public Relations from a recognized University/Institution with 55% marks (PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate with Post graduate diploma in Mass Media/ Communication/ Journalism/ Advertising & Public Relations/ with 55% marks (PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution

NABARD Grade A Eligibility 2023: Reservation

Below we have listed the conditions of reservations

The reservation will be given for aspirants belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWBD category as per extant Government of India guidelines.

Candidates belonging to the OBC category but falling under the ‘Creamy Layer’ are not eligible for OBC reservation.

Reserved category candidates willing to apply for the posts where the vacancies are not reserved should apply against UR vacancy.

NABARD Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023-Scribe Facility

The visually impaired candidates and aspirants whose writing speed is not good for any reason can use their own scribe at their own cost during the online examination. However, they need to follow certain rules to avail the scribe facility.

Aspirants must arrange their own scribe at their own expense.

The scribe arranged by the candidate should not be a candidate for the same examination.

An individual acting as a scribe for one candidate cannot be a scribe for another candidate.

The scribe may be from any education/academic stream. However, for posts in disciplines other than General, the scribe should be from an academic stream different from that specified for the post.

Both the candidate and scribe should submit a suitable undertaking confirming that the scribe satisfies all the prescribed eligibility criteria for a scribe shared above.

Those candidates who are availing scribe facility shall be eligible for compensatory time of 20 minutes for every hour of the exam.

