NAFED Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager Posts, Apply Online @vamnicom.gov.in

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. Details Here

NAFED Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager on official website of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online on or before 28 June 2021 on vamnicom.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for NAFED Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: 28 June 2021

NAFED Assistant Manager Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Accounts) - 5 Posts

North: 01

West: 01

East: 01

South: 02

NAFED Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Accounts) - Chartered Accountant (CA) / ICWA / B. Com with MBA (Finance)

Experience:

Minimum 03 years working experience after completion of Chartered Accountant (CA) / ICWA / MBA (Finance) in commercial undertaking of repute having turnover of Rs. 100/- crore or more of preparing budget, exercising financial control and budget expenditure, Preparation and analyzing Financial and Operational Reports & statement, Establishing and enforcing proper accounting methods, policies and principles, Auditing of Accounts, Taxation, sufficient knowledge of computerized financing system and exposure / knowledge in computer applications system development in particular reference to latest F.A.

NAFED Assistant Manager Age Limit

Assistant Manager (Accounts) - 35 years

NAFED Assistant Manager

Assistant Manager (Accounts) - Rs. 47600-151100 (Level-8 of Central Govt. Pay Scale) with Nafed’s perks & benefits.

NAFED Assistant Manager Recruitment Application Process

The candidates are requested to click “APPLY ” option under “Employment” option on a home page of www.vamnicom.gov.in under title “External Link”.

Click on “New Registration” for generating valid registration number.

On entering into application form, select the Zone which you want to apply from the list of Zones.

The candidates will receive SMS for Registration Number & Password on clicking SUBMIT BUTTON to enable for entering other relevant details for the post applied & for remittance of application fees.

On entry of all the details, the candidate will be redirected to payment gateway option for Remittance of application fees of Rs. 1000/- through online payment mode options.

In case, the candidate is unable to complete entire registration process, He / She may use the Registration Number & Password for entering remaining application details to complete the registration process.