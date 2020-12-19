Nagaland PSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Prelims 2020 Result Announced @npsc.co.in, Check Mains Exam & Admit Card Date Here

Nagaland PSC NCS, NPS, NSS & Allied Services Prelims 2020 Result: Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) has released the Nagaland PSC NCS, NPS, NSS & Allied Services Prelims 2020 Result on its website. All such candidates who applied for NPSC Recruitment 2020 advertisement number 02/2019 can download the result through the official website of NPSC.i.e.npsc.co.in.

Nagaland PSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Prelims 2020 was held on 30 November 2019 to recruit 45 vacancies. All those who have qualified in the prelims exam will be able to appear in the mains exam which is scheduled to be held from 20 to 22 January 2021.

Candidates can download the Admission Certificate for the Main examination by submitting the Transaction ID of their online application form at www.edistrict.nagaland.gov.in from 14th January 2021 onwards. Candidates must bring a printout of the Admission Certificate to the examination hall without which they shall not be allowed to write the examination.

How and Where to Download Nagaland PSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Prelims 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.npsc.co.in. Click on Result Tab. Click on Nagaland PSC NCS NPSNSS & Allied Services Prelims 2020 Result. Then, the list of selected candidates will be opened.

Marks-List of the Preliminary examination can be accessed in the Commission’s website at www.npsc.co.in. Candidates can download Nagaland PSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Prelims 2020 Result by clicking on the above link.

