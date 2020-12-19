BOB SO Recruitment 2021, 32 Vacancies Notified for Specialist Officer and Fire Officer Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

BOB SO Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 January 2021.

Around 32 vacancies will be recruited out of which 27 vacancies are for Specialist Officer Post and 5 are for Fire Officer. The applications can be filled till online mode only. The process of Registration of application is complete when the fee is deposited with the Bank through On-line mode on or before the last date for fee payment.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Admission to on-line test, if any or subsequent selection processes, will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for the further selection process if called. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 8 January 2021

BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer - 27 Posts

Fire Officer - 5 Posts

BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist Officer - Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/Institute.

Fire Officer - BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering) from a recognized university (AICTE) OR B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) from a recognized university (AICTE) OR Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India / UK) OR Completed Station Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur.

BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Specialist Officer - 25 to 40 years

Fire Officer - 23 to 35 years

BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Specialist Officer: Rs. 23700 x 980 (7) - 30560 x 1145 (2) – 32850 x 1310 (7) – 42020

Fire Officer - Rs. 31705 x 1145 (1) – 32850 x 1310 (10) - 45950

BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection process may comprise online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

Download BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Online Application

Official Website

How to apply for BOB SO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 8 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

BOB SO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee