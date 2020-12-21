IB ACIO 2020-21 Recruitment: 2000 Vacancies for Grade 2 and Executive Across India, Apply Online @mha.gov.in, Download Notification, Check Salary & Other Details Here

IB ACIO 2020-21: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive i.e.ACIO-II/Exe in IB, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. Candidates can apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020 on or before 09 January 2021 on official website of MHA - mha.gov.in.
Candidates seeking to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2021 should be a graduate. The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 27 years.
The selection will be done on the basis of IB ACIO Exam. A total of 2000 vacancies are available under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-gazetted, Non Ministerial). Appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such post in force at that time. Successful completion of mandatory induction training is a prerequisite for confirmation to the post.
IB ACIO Notification was released on official website mha.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 19 December to 26 December 2020.
More details on IB ACIO 2020-21 are given below in this article such as vacancy break, selection process, application process are given below:
IB ACIO Vacancy Details
ACIO-II/Exe - 2000 Posts
- UR - 989
- EWS - 113
- OBS - 417
- SC - 113
- ST - 121
IB ACIO Salary
Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.
IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university
Desirable Qualifications:
Knowledge of Computers
Age Limit:
18 to 27 years
Selection Process for IB ACIO Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Tier 1 - Written Exam
- Tier 2 - Descriptive Type Exam
- Tier 3 - Interview round
Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.
IB ACOI Exam Pattern
IB ACOI Tier 1 Exam Pattern:
The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions in 5 parts as follow:
|Subject
|Marks
|Time
|General Awareness
|100
|1 Hour
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Numerical/Logical/analytical ability and Reasoning
|English language
|General Studies
There will be negative marking 1/4 marks for each wrong answer
IB ACIO Passing Marks
- UR-35
- OBC/EWS-34
- SC/ST-33 (all Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST)
IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern:
It is a Descriptive type paper of 50 marks.
|Subject
|Marks
|Time
|Essay
|30
|1 Hour
|English comprehension & précis writing
|20
|Total
|50
IB ACIO Interview Round
This interview (Tier 3) will be of 100 Marks. candidates appearing in Interview may be subject to Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be part of interview.
IB ACIO Admit Card
Candidates are required to possess a valid e-mail ID and provide during the registration process. The admit cards/call letters for the Tier-I, Tier-II & Tier-III exam & other relevant information would be sent to the candidate on this e-mail ID only.
IB ACIO Exam Centre
|
State
|
Cities
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur
|
Kakinanda
|
Kurnool
|
Nellore
|
Rajahmundry
|
Tirupathi
|
Vijayawada
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh
|
Guwahati
|
Jorhat
|
Silchar
|
Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Patna
|
Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Chattisgarh
|
Bhillai Nagar
|
Bilaspur
|
Raipur
|
Delhi NCR
|
Delhi NCR
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
Anand
|
Gandhinagar
|
Mehsana
|
Rajkot
|
Surat
|
Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
Yamuna Nagar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hamirpur
|
Shimla
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro Steel City
|
Dhanbad
|
Hazaribagh
|
Jamshedpur
|
Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Belagavi (Belgaum)
|
Bengaluru
|
Hubballi (Hubli)
|
Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)
|
Mangalore
|
Mysuru
|
Shivamogga
|
Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam
|
Kannur
|
Kollam
|
Kottayam
|
Kozhikode
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Thrissur
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Gwalior
|
Indore
|
Jabalpur
|
Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati
|
Aurangabad
|
Mumbai
|
Nagpur
|
Nanded
|
Nashik
|
Pune
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Balasore
|
Berhampur-Ganjam
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Cuttack
|
Dhenkanal
|
Rourkela
|
Sambalpur
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
Bhatinda
|
Jalandhar
|
Ludhiana
|
Mohali
|
Patiala
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer
|
Bikaner
|
Jaipur
|
Jodhpur
|
Udaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Coimbatore
|
Madurai
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Karimnagar
|
Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
Aligarh
|
Bareilly
|
Gorakhpur
|
Jhansi
|
Kanpur
|
Lucknow
|
Meerut
|
Prayagraj
|
Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Haldwani
|
Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol
|
Hooghly
|
Kalyani
|
Kolkata
|
Siliguri
How to Apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020-21 ?
The candidates can apply online through official website on or before 09 January 2021 by following steps:
- STEP-I Registration
- STEP-II Completion of Application form
IB ACIO Application Fee:
- Male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories - Examination fee, i.e. Rs. 100/- also along with recruitment processing charges of Rs. 500/-
- All SC/ST, all female candidates & all ExSM - Rs. 500/-