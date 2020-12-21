IB ACIO 2020-21 Recruitment: 2000 Vacancies for Grade 2 and Executive Across India, Apply Online @mha.gov.in, Download Notification, Check Salary & Other Details Here

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the recruitment notification for Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence (IB ACIO) Grade-II/Executive Exam 2020 on official website mha.gov.in. Check Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy, Salary,  Selection Process

IB ACIO 2020-21: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive i.e.ACIO-II/Exe in IB, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. Candidates can apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020 on or before 09 January 2021 on official website of MHA - mha.gov.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2021 should be a graduate. The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 27 years.

The selection will be done on the basis of IB ACIO Exam. A total of 2000 vacancies are available under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-gazetted, Non Ministerial). Appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such post in force at that time. Successful completion of mandatory induction training is a prerequisite for confirmation to the post.

IB ACIO Notification was released on official website mha.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 19 December to 26 December 2020.

More details on IB ACIO 2020-21 are given below in this article such as vacancy break, selection process, application process are given below:

IB ACIO Vacancy Details

ACIO-II/Exe - 2000 Posts

  • UR - 989
  • EWS - 113
  • OBS - 417
  • SC - 113
  • ST - 121

IB ACIO Salary

Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university

Desirable Qualifications:

Knowledge of Computers

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for IB ACIO Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Tier 1 - Written Exam
  2. Tier 2 - Descriptive Type Exam
  3. Tier 3 - Interview round

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc. 

IB ACOI Exam Pattern

IB ACOI Tier 1 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions in 5 parts as follow:

Subject Marks Time
General Awareness 100 1 Hour
Quantitative Aptitude
Numerical/Logical/analytical ability and Reasoning
English language
General Studies

There will be negative marking 1/4 marks for each wrong answer

IB ACIO Passing Marks

  • UR-35
  • OBC/EWS-34
  • SC/ST-33 (all Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST)

IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

It is a Descriptive type paper of 50 marks.

Subject Marks Time
Essay 30 1 Hour
English comprehension & précis writing     20
Total 50

IB ACIO Interview Round

This interview (Tier 3) will be of 100 Marks. candidates appearing in Interview may be subject to Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be part of interview.

IB ACIO Admit Card

Candidates are required to possess a valid e-mail ID and provide during the registration process. The admit cards/call letters for the Tier-I, Tier-II & Tier-III exam & other relevant information would be sent to the candidate on this e-mail ID only.

IB ACIO Exam Centre

State

Cities

Andhra Pradesh

 

Guntur

Kakinanda

Kurnool

Nellore

Rajahmundry

Tirupathi

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

 

Itanagar

Naharlagun

Assam

 

 

 

 

Dibrugarh

Guwahati

Jorhat

Silchar

Tezpur

Bihar

 

 

 

Bhagalpur

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Purnea

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chattisgarh

 

Bhillai Nagar

Bilaspur

Raipur

Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR

Gujarat

 

Ahmedabad

Anand

Gandhinagar

Mehsana

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala

Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur

Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

Jharkhand

 

Bokaro Steel City

Dhanbad

Hazaribagh

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Karnataka

 

Belagavi (Belgaum)

Bengaluru

Hubballi (Hubli)

Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)

Mangalore

Mysuru

Shivamogga

Udupi

Kerala

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ernakulam

Kannur

Kollam

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram

Thrissur

Ladakh

Leh

Madhya Pradesh

 

Bhopal

Gwalior

Indore

Jabalpur

Ujjain

Maharashtra

Amravati

Aurangabad

Mumbai

Nagpur

Nanded

Nashik

Pune

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Odisha

Balasore

Berhampur-Ganjam

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Dhenkanal

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Punjab

Amritsar

Bhatinda

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Mohali

Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer

Bikaner

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Udaipur

Tamil Nadu

 

Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Tiruchirappalli

Telangana 

Hyderabad

Karimnagar

Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Aligarh

Bareilly

Gorakhpur

Jhansi

Kanpur

Lucknow

Meerut

Prayagraj

Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Haldwani

Roorkee

West Bengal

Asansol

Hooghly

Kalyani

Kolkata

Siliguri

How to Apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020-21 ?

The candidates can apply online through official website on or before 09 January 2021 by following steps:

  1. STEP-I Registration
  2. STEP-II Completion of Application form

IB ACIO Application Fee:

  • Male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories - Examination fee, i.e. Rs. 100/- also along with recruitment processing charges of Rs. 500/-
  • All SC/ST, all female candidates & all ExSM - Rs. 500/-

IB ACIO Registration Link

ACIO Login Link

IB ACIO Notification Download PDF

FAQ

What is the selection process IB ACIO ?

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam (Tier 1 and Tier 2) followed by interview round.

When is the last date for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020 ?

9 January 2021

How many vacancies are there for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020?

2000
