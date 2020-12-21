IB ACIO 2020-21 Recruitment: 2000 Vacancies for Grade 2 and Executive Across India, Apply Online @mha.gov.in, Download Notification, Check Salary & Other Details Here

IB ACIO 2020-21: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive i.e.ACIO-II/Exe in IB, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. Candidates can apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020 on or before 09 January 2021 on official website of MHA - mha.gov.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2021 should be a graduate. The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 27 years.

The selection will be done on the basis of IB ACIO Exam. A total of 2000 vacancies are available under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-gazetted, Non Ministerial). Appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such post in force at that time. Successful completion of mandatory induction training is a prerequisite for confirmation to the post.

IB ACIO Notification was released on official website mha.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 19 December to 26 December 2020.

More details on IB ACIO 2020-21 are given below in this article such as vacancy break, selection process, application process are given below:

IB ACIO Vacancy Details

ACIO-II/Exe - 2000 Posts

UR - 989

EWS - 113

OBS - 417

SC - 113

ST - 121

IB ACIO Salary

Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university

Desirable Qualifications:

Knowledge of Computers

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for IB ACIO Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Tier 1 - Written Exam Tier 2 - Descriptive Type Exam Tier 3 - Interview round

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

IB ACOI Exam Pattern

IB ACOI Tier 1 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions in 5 parts as follow:

Subject Marks Time General Awareness 100 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude Numerical/Logical/analytical ability and Reasoning English language General Studies

There will be negative marking 1/4 marks for each wrong answer

IB ACIO Passing Marks

UR-35

OBC/EWS-34

SC/ST-33 (all Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST)

IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

It is a Descriptive type paper of 50 marks.

Subject Marks Time Essay 30 1 Hour English comprehension & précis writing 20 Total 50

IB ACIO Interview Round

This interview (Tier 3) will be of 100 Marks. candidates appearing in Interview may be subject to Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be part of interview.

IB ACIO Admit Card

Candidates are required to possess a valid e-mail ID and provide during the registration process. The admit cards/call letters for the Tier-I, Tier-II & Tier-III exam & other relevant information would be sent to the candidate on this e-mail ID only.

IB ACIO Exam Centre

State Cities Andhra Pradesh Guntur Kakinanda Kurnool Nellore Rajahmundry Tirupathi Vijayawada Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh Guwahati Jorhat Silchar Tezpur Bihar Bhagalpur Muzaffarpur Patna Purnea Chandigarh Chandigarh Chattisgarh Bhillai Nagar Bilaspur Raipur Delhi NCR Delhi NCR Gujarat Ahmedabad Anand Gandhinagar Mehsana Rajkot Surat Vadodara Haryana Ambala Yamuna Nagar Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Shimla Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Jharkhand Bokaro Steel City Dhanbad Hazaribagh Jamshedpur Ranchi Karnataka Belagavi (Belgaum) Bengaluru Hubballi (Hubli) Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) Mangalore Mysuru Shivamogga Udupi Kerala Ernakulam Kannur Kollam Kottayam Kozhikode Thiruvananthapuram Thrissur Ladakh Leh Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Gwalior Indore Jabalpur Ujjain Maharashtra Amravati Aurangabad Mumbai Nagpur Nanded Nashik Pune Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Kohima Odisha Balasore Berhampur-Ganjam Bhubaneswar Cuttack Dhenkanal Rourkela Sambalpur Punjab Amritsar Bhatinda Jalandhar Ludhiana Mohali Patiala Rajasthan Ajmer Bikaner Jaipur Jodhpur Udaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai Coimbatore Madurai Tiruchirappalli Telangana Hyderabad Karimnagar Warangal Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Agra Aligarh Bareilly Gorakhpur Jhansi Kanpur Lucknow Meerut Prayagraj Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun Haldwani Roorkee West Bengal Asansol Hooghly Kalyani Kolkata Siliguri

How to Apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020-21 ?

The candidates can apply online through official website on or before 09 January 2021 by following steps:

STEP-I Registration STEP-II Completion of Application form

IB ACIO Application Fee:

Male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories - Examination fee, i.e. Rs. 100/- also along with recruitment processing charges of Rs. 500/-

All SC/ST, all female candidates & all ExSM - Rs. 500/-

IB ACIO Registration Link

ACIO Login Link

IB ACIO Notification Download PDF