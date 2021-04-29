Nagaland PSC Result 2021: Check Roll No. Wise NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result @npsc.co.in
NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result has been announced at npsc.co.in. Check Roll Number Wise Final Result and other details here.
Nagaland PSC Result 2021: Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) has released the interview result for recruitment to the various posts through NCS, NPS & Allied Services-2019. The interview result can be checked at the official website of NPSC.i.e.npsc.co.in.
As per the notice, NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Result has been declared On the basis of marks obtained in the Main Written Examination, Viva-voce and Medical & Police Fitness Tests and options exercised by the candidates and P&AR Letter No. AR-3/Gen/9/97(Pt)/42 dt. 28.04.2021. The candidates can check the result on the official website of NPSC.i.e.npsc.co.in.
How to Download Nagaland PSC Result 2021?
- Visit the official website of NPSC.i.e.npsc.co.in.
- Click on Result Section.
- Click on NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result.
- It will redirect you to the result page.
- Enter your roll number and click on search.
- The NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result will be displayed.
- Download NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result and save it for future reference.
Download NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result
The candidates should note that if any selected candidate intending not to accept the post for which he/she is selected may submit a Non-Acceptance Letter on or before the 5th of May 2021. The results are purely provisional subject to verification of antecedents and documents and consequence of Non-Acceptance Letter submitted by recommended candidates. The candidates can directly download NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result by clicking on the above link.
