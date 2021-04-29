Nagaland PSC Result 2021: Check Roll No. Wise NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result @npsc.co.in

Nagaland PSC Result 2021: Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) has released the interview result for recruitment to the various posts through NCS, NPS & Allied Services-2019. The interview result can be checked at the official website of NPSC.i.e.npsc.co.in.

As per the notice, NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Result has been declared On the basis of marks obtained in the Main Written Examination, Viva-voce and Medical & Police Fitness Tests and options exercised by the candidates and P&AR Letter No. AR-3/Gen/9/97(Pt)/42 dt. 28.04.2021. The candidates can check the result on the official website of NPSC.i.e.npsc.co.in.

How to Download Nagaland PSC Result 2021?

Visit the official website of NPSC.i.e.npsc.co.in. Click on Result Section. Click on NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result. It will redirect you to the result page. Enter your roll number and click on search. The NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result will be displayed. Download NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result and save it for future reference.

Download NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result

The candidates should note that if any selected candidate intending not to accept the post for which he/she is selected may submit a Non-Acceptance Letter on or before the 5th of May 2021. The results are purely provisional subject to verification of antecedents and documents and consequence of Non-Acceptance Letter submitted by recommended candidates. The candidates can directly download NPSC NCS NPS NSS & Allied Services Interview Result by clicking on the above link.

