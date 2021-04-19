SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification Soon @sbi.co.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Details Here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release clerk notification soon for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. All those who are waiting for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The notification PDF will be provided in this article once released.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: To release soon

Last date for submission of application: to be communicated

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Clerk - to be announced

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification required for SBI Clerk is Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 01.01.2020; Those who are in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.01.2022.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection process will consist of an online test (preliminary & main exam) and a specified opted local language test.

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows:

Name of Test No. Of Questions Max Marks Duration English language 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 1 hour

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test OR the aggregate score.

Main Examination: Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the Mains exam. The Structure of the Online Main Exam would be as follows:

Name of Test No. Of Questions Max Marks Duration General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 Minutes General English 40 40 35 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 Minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 Minutes Total 190 200 2 hour 40 minute

Download SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF - to release soon

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form - to active soon

Official Website