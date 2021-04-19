SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification Soon @sbi.co.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Details Here
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification to release soon. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release clerk notification soon for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. All those who are waiting for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The notification PDF will be provided in this article once released.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: To release soon
- Last date for submission of application: to be communicated
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Clerk - to be announced
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification required for SBI Clerk is Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 01.01.2020; Those who are in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.01.2022.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection process will consist of an online test (preliminary & main exam) and a specified opted local language test.
Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows:
|
Name of Test
|
No. Of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
English language
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 hour
There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test OR the aggregate score.
Main Examination: Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the Mains exam. The Structure of the Online Main Exam would be as follows:
|
Name of Test
|
No. Of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 Minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
2 hour 40 minute
Download SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF - to release soon
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form - to active soon
How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates will be able to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.