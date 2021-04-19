Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification Soon @sbi.co.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Details Here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification to release soon. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 19, 2021 13:27 IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release clerk notification soon for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. All those who are waiting for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The notification PDF will be provided in this article once released.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: To release soon
  • Last date for submission of application: to be communicated

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Clerk - to be announced

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification required for SBI Clerk is Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 01.01.2020; Those who are in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.01.2022.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection process will consist of an online test (preliminary & main exam) and a specified opted local language test.

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows:

Name of Test

No. Of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

English language

30

30

20 Minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100

100

1 hour

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test OR the aggregate score.

Main Examination: Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the Mains exam. The Structure of the Online Main Exam would be as follows:

Name of Test

No. Of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 Minutes

General English

40

40

35 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 Minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 Minutes

Total

190

200

2 hour 40 minute

Download SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF - to release soon

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates will be able to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

FAQ

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

What is the selection criteria for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021?

The selection process will consist of online test (preliminary & main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

What is the age limit required for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021?

Candidates between the age limit the group of 20 to 28 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021?

The minimum qualification required for SBI Clerk is Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationSBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification Soon @sbi.co.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Details Here
Notification DateApr 19, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 30, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 0 =
Post

Comments