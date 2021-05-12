SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for Pre Training Exam to release on this date, details here

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre) Pre-Exam Training Admit Card on 26 May. The bank will conduct the prelims exam for the selection of SBI junior associates in the month of June. The online process for the aforesaid posts is ongoing at sbi.co.in. All those who have not yet submitted their applications can apply online on or before 17 May 2021. The online application details can be checked in the provided below.

SBI Clerk 2021 Online Application Direct Link

Pre Exam Training Exam Details

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of mains and prelims exam and test of specified opted local language. According to the official notification, the bank will release the pre-examination training admit card from 26 May onwards. The candidates will be able to download their call letter for training by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post.

SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail themselves of such training at their own cost have to apply online.

In view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank may, depending on feasibility, hold the PET through physical classes OR by way of Online tools.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates). Selected candidates will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Service Regulations of the Bank in force at the time of joining. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months.