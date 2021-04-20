Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 for 300 Coach Posts, Apply Online @sportsofauthorityofindia.nic.in

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: The online application process for the Coach and Assistant Coach Posts is going to be started from today onwards. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2021.

A total of 300 vacancies will be recruited out of which 100 vacancies are for Coach Posts and 200 vacancies of Assistant Coach. The online application process for the aforesaid posts can apply online from 20 April 2021. The direct link to the online application will be provided in this article once released. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 20 May 2021

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Coach- 100 Posts

Assistant Coach - 200 Posts

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Coach-Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/Foreign University OR Medal winner in Olympic /World Championship Or Twice Olympic Participation OR Olympic/ International Participation OR Dronacharya Awardee.

Assistant Coach -Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/ Foreign University OR Olympic/International Participation OR Dronacharya Awardee.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Coach- 45 years

Assistant Coach - 40 years

Download Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Download Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Notification 2

Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Salary

Coach- Rs. 105,000-150,000

Assistant Coach - Rs. 41,420 -112,400

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts from 20 April to 20 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidate can take a printout of the application for future reference.