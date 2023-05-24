NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 DECLARED: How to Download NBSE Class 10, 12 Result and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App and Site

NBSE RESULT OUT: Check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Marksheet 2023 on DigiLocker: Nagaland Board is all set to announce the NBSE results for the 10th and 12th classes TODAY afternoon on nbsenl.edu.in. Check here how to download Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2023 on the DigiLocker app and website.

How to Download NBSE Class 10, 12 Result and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App and Site

Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result OUT, Download Marksheet 2023 on DigiLocker: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC exam results 2023 will be declared TODAY on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The official notice states that the results will be announced in the afternoon. Students can check their NBSE Nagaland 10th and 12th results on the official website nbsenl.edu.in by providing their roll number. Other 3rd party websites will also share the result of NBSE classes 10, 12. The result provided on the website will be provisional in nature.

HSLC Marksheet Download 2023 Nagaland Board HSLC Marksheet Download 2023 on www.nbsenl.edu.in, DigiLocker and Android App of NBSE. NBSE First Division Percentage What is the first division percentage in NBSE? The first division marks percentage is 60% in Nagaland Board. Therfore, students who score 60 percent overall, get a 1st division. Nagaland Board Science Pass Percentage Type of Institution Total Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Govt. Schools 85.77% 88.51% 82.54% Private Schools 91.36% 93.37% 88.76% Repeaters 39.13% 37.93% 39.68% Overall Pass Percentage 86.79%

Nagaland Board Commerce Pass Percentage Type of Institution Total Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Govt. Schools 90.98% 92.45% 89.86% Private Schools 88.82% 91.61% 86.59% Repeaters 49.49% 62.50% 45.33% Overall Pass Percentage 85.83%

Nagaland Board Arts Pass Percentage Type of Institution Total Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Govt. Schools 84.21% 86.72% 80.88% Private Schools 89.70% 92.21% 86.76% Repeaters 38.95% 41.19% 37.36% Overall Pass Percentage 82.62%

NBSE HSLC 2023 Topper: Christy Paul Mathew, Arti Kumari, Sneha Das Christy Paul has topped in NBSE 10th Result 2023 with 99%

Arti Kumari has secured the 2nd rank in NBSE HSLC Result 2023 with 98.50%

Sneha Das is the 3rd rank holder in Nagaland 10th class board exam result 2023 with 98.33% NBSE HSSLC 2023 Topper 2023: Zahid, Moanola and Awang 1st rank: Zahid Ahmed Laskar (Commerce) with 99.20% 2nd rank: Moanola Longchar (Arts) with 486 marks 97.20% 3rd rank: Awang P Yinmpushu with 97% NBSE HSLC Topper 2023: Christy Paul Mathew NBSE HSSLC Topper 2023: Zahid Ahmed Laskar

Direct Link to Check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

The NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 Link will be available on www.nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result and Marksheet Download: How to Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023?

Once the result link is activated on the official website of Nagaland Board, students will be able to check their result online on nbsenl.edu.in, through NBSE Mobile App and DigiLocker app and website.

Check NBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet and Result Online via DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a Government of India initiative to facilitate paperless governance. To check Nagaland Board Results 2023 on DigiLocker, candidates should have an account on the app.

Nagaland Board Marksheet and Result 2023: How to Create a DigiLocker Account?

Creating your new account on DigiLocker is simple if you follow the step-by-step process listed below:

Step 1: Download and Install DigiLocker from Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).

Step 2: Select Sign Up and enter your aadhaar number

Step 3: Use fingerprint or OTP to verify the aadhaar number

Step 3: Create a username and password

Step 4: Your DigiLocker account is created. You can sign in now.

How to Download Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Result and Marksheet 2023 Online via DigiLocker?

Once you have a DigiLocker account, you can follow the steps given below to download NBSE 10th, 12th Result and Marksheet on DigiLocker App and Website:

Step 1: Either go to DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in website or download and install DigiLocker application from Google Play Store or Apple App Store based on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Sign In to your account with a DigiLocker username/ aadhaar number and password.

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section under categories portion

Step 4: Search and click on Nagaland Board of School Education

Step 5: Choose Nagaland Class 10 Marksheet 2023 or Nagaland Class 12 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your date of birth, roll number, candidate name and year of exam.

Step 7: Submit

Your Nagaland Class 10 result 2023 or Nagaland Class 12 result 2023 will open up and get downloaded.

Mobile App to Check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results 2023

Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 will also be available on Android app ‘NBSE Results 2023’ which is the official Mobile Application for NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023.

Steps to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 on Mobile App

Step 1: Download and Install NBSE Results 2023 Application on your Android or iOS smartphone from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Click on the Nagaland 10th result 2023 option or Nagaland 12th Result 2023 from the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials from your NBSE Hall Ticket / Admit Card 2023

Step 4: Submit details

Step 5: Your NBSE Result 2023 will open up on screen. Download it or keep a screenshot.