NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Result Time, Link at nbsenl.edu.in, Passing Marks, Toppers and News

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the HSLC (10th) and HSSLC (12th) results TODAY i.e on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The NBSE result 2023 date and time announcement was made through an official notice, stating that the results will be declared in the afternoon, without specifying any specific time. The NBSE official notice mentioned that the provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2023 will be declared on May 24, 2023, in the afternoon. NBSE candidates can access their NBSE Nagaland 10th result 2023 and Nagaland 12th result 2023 online at nbsenl.edu.in by using their roll number and other required credentials after the announcement of the result.
Nagaland HSLC Passing Marks: What is the pass mark for NBSE Class 12 2023?
To pass in Nagaland 10th class board exam 2023, students must score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject.
How do I check my NBSE Results 2023?
Follow the step-by-step process to check Ngaland Board Results 2023 here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Nagaland Board
Step 2: Click on the Nagaland HSLC Result 2023 Link/ Nagaland HSSLC Result 2023 Link
Step 3: In the new window thatcomes up, enter your roll number
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: Your Nagland 10th result or Nagaland 12th result will open up. Download or take a screenshot for reference.
Nagaland Board result 2023 Time
NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 will be declared in the afternoon of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. No specific time has been notified.
Nagaland Board result 2023 Date
NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 will be declared on May 24, 2023.
Mobile App to Check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results 2023
NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 will also be available on Android app NBSE Results 2023 by Narayani EduSols. It is the official Mobile Application for NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023.
Websites to Check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023
The NBSE provisional Results 2023 and Marksheets/ pass certificates 2023 will be issued to all the registered schools under Nagaland Board. The digital or soft copy of the Nagaland Board scorecard 2023 will be made available in the Board's Portal at www.nbsenl.edu.in.
Alongside, the NBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 will also be made available on third-party websites.
