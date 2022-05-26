NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 on 31st May. All the students can check their NBSE result from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in. Apart from the above-mentioned website, the Nagaland NBSE results will also be available to the students on this page. Initially, students will get their NBSE HSSLC result and Nagaland HSLC results 2022 in the form of digital marksheets. The original NBSE marksheets and passing certificates will be issued to the Centre Superintendents only after 2nd June 2022 onwards. Keep refreshing this page for latest update on NBSE result.

Nagaland Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

Exam Name HSSLC, HSLC Full form High School Leaving Certificate Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam Conducting body Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Official NBSE HSLC result website nbsenagaland.com NBSE result declaration date 2022 May 2022

NBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

The Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Exams were conducted in March 2022. Students can check below the complete schedule of the exams, result dates and compartment schedule here.

Events Dates NBSE HSSLC exam date March 8 to 31, 2022 NBSE HSLC exam date March 9 to 22, 2022 NBSE result 2022 date Class 10 May 2022 NBSE result 2022 date Class 12 May 2022 Compartment exam dates June 2022 Compartment result date July 2022

How to Check Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Nagaland Board result 2022 for class 10 and 12.

Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the NBSE 10th/12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

How To Check Nagaland Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website. Along with the link provided on the official website of Nagaland Board, the students will also be able to check their results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Nagaland Board 10th results 2022 via SMS.

Open SMS application on the mobile phone.

For HSLC result: Enter NBSE10 <Roll No>

For HSSLC result: Enter NBSE12 <Roll No>

Send it to 5676750.

What details will be mentioned in NBSE Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. The NBSE HSSLC and HSLC results 2022 will contain the below given details.

Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Nagaland Board Results Statistics

Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Nagaland Board. Along with the results, the board will also release the complete statistics of the results of the performance of the students in the exams. Candidates can check below the statistics from the previous year performance of the students.

Class 10 Previous Years Statistics of NBSE HSLC Result

10th

Year Students enrolled Overall qualified students Qualified percentage 2021 20,793 16388 69.42% 2020 22,393 70.03% - 2019 23189 15835 68.29

12th

Year Pass percentage of girls Pass percentage of Boys Overall Pass percentage Total Appeared 2021 - - - 23,376 2020 - - 73.66 15461 2019 - - - Around 15,000 2018 78.71 73.04 76.19 15,281 2017 82.21 74.58 78 15,472 2016 89 87 88.62 14,508 2,015 85 82 84.36 13,554 2014 83 80 81.56 13,001 2013 79 77 78.89 12,156

What After the Announcement of Nagaland Board NBSE Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

After the Nagaland Board hSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 are declared, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 and further higher education programmes.

Nagaland board will also be conducting the Re-checking and scrutiny of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams for the class 10 and 12 Nagaland Board students. The applications for the NBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams and the scrutiny of answer sheets will be available on the official website of Nagaland Board.

Nagaland Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 answer sheet re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets checked for any errors or totalling. The board will conduct the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Re-checking and re-evaluation shortly after the results are announced on the official website. Candidates are first required to visit the official website and submit the applications after which the board will take the answer sheets for evaluation. The results of the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Re-checking and re-evaluation process applications and other details will be available on the official website of the board.

NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

After the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th results are announced, the board conduct the compartment/ supplementary exams for the students. The NBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their exam scores or where unable to secure the required marks to qualify the exams.

Candidates are first required to visit the official website of NBSE and apply for the compartmental exams through the applications available after which they will be issued the exam admit card. The Nagaland Board 10th and 12th compartment exams will be conducted only for those subjects for which students have applied. The results of the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC compartment exams will also be announced soon.

Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Nagaland Board 10th and 12th exam toppers list will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website. The toppers list of Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 students will contain the list of students who have topped the class 10 and 12 examinations along with their marks. Candidates can check the toppers list from the previous years here.

NBSE 10th Class Topper Details 2021

Rank Toppers name Percentage 1st Keneino Thorie 98.50% 2nd Asewe Letro 98.17% 3rd Talinungsang Imchen Yimyatetla Longkumer Narsen Ngullie 97.83%

12 HSSLC

NBSE HSSLC Science Toppers 2021

Rank Name Marks 1st Ohiduz Zaman 96.00% 2nd Shubhajit Ghosh 95.60% 3rd Arpan Ghosh 94.60%

NBSE HSSLC Commerce Toppers 2021

Rank Name Marks 1st Pallavi Kumari Singh 98.40% 2nd Thangring Langthasa 97.40% 3rd Sushen Debnath 97.20%

NBSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2021

Rank Name Marks 1st Imlisungla Pongen 96.80% 2nd Rasma Begum 96.40% 3rd Soni Gupta 95.40%

About Nagaland Board School Examination Board (NBSE)

The Nagaland Board of School Education conducts the examination for the Class 10 and 12 students. The board operates under the Nagaland state Government and also conducts the Class 11 (eleven) Promotion Examination, Class 9 (nine) Final Examination and the JEE examination as and when the board is directed. The Nagaland Board of School Education was set under the Act by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on 15th of November 1973. The board, however, commenced its operations on October 1, 1974. Official website of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is www.nbsenagaland.com.