Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Nagaland Board Results 2022: Know NBSE Class 10th 12th Result Date & How to Check NBSE Result Link Here

    Updated: May 26, 2022 12:34 IST
    Nagaland Board Results 2022
    Nagaland Board Results 2022
    Register For Nagaland Board 2022 Result Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Nagaland Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Nagaland Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights
    NBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Nagaland Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Nagaland Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

    NBSE Result 2022:  Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 on 31st May. All the students can check their NBSE result from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in. Apart from the above-mentioned website, the Nagaland NBSE results will also be available to the students on this page. Initially, students will get their NBSE HSSLC result and Nagaland HSLC results 2022 in the form of digital marksheets. The original NBSE marksheets and passing certificates will be issued to the Centre Superintendents only after 2nd June 2022 onwards. Keep refreshing this page for latest update on NBSE result. 

    Updated as on 26/05/2022 on 12.33 PM

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education will be announcing the NBSE Class 10th 12th Results 2022 in may 2022 on its official website nbsenagaland.com. Candidates who have appeared for the Nagaland Board HSSLC and HSLC examinations will be able to check the results of the board examinations through the direct link provided here.

    To check the Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Nagaland board 10th/12th registration number in the result link available on the official website. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the NBSE HSSLC and HSLC Results 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th results are declared online.

    Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website - nbsenagaland.com. Students can bookmark this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the Nagaland board HSSLC and HSLC Results 2022.

    Nagaland Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

    Exam Name

    HSSLC, HSLC

    Full form

    High School Leaving Certificate

    Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate

    Exam Conducting body

    Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE)

    Official NBSE HSLC result website

    nbsenagaland.com

    NBSE result declaration date 2022

    May 2022

    NBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

    The Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Exams were conducted in March 2022. Students can check below the complete schedule of the exams, result dates and compartment schedule here.

    Events

    Dates

    NBSE HSSLC exam date

    March 8 to 31, 2022

    NBSE HSLC exam date

    March 9 to 22, 2022

    NBSE result 2022 date Class 10

    May 2022

    NBSE result 2022 date Class 12

    May 2022

    Compartment exam dates

    June 2022

    Compartment result date

    July 2022

    How to Check Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Nagaland Board result 2022 for  class 10 and 12.

    Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the NBSE 10th/12th result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Nagaland Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates when checking the Nagaland board 10th and 12th results 2022, are required to first visit the official website and click on the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE)

    NBSE Board HSLC (10th) & HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the NBSE Result Section given on the home page

    Nagaland Board HSLC (10th) & HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

    Nagaland Board HSLC (10th) & HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

    Nagaland Board HSLC (10th) Result 2022

    Nagaland Board HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference

    How To Check Nagaland Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website. Along with the link provided on the official website of Nagaland Board, the students will also be able to check their results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Nagaland Board 10th results 2022 via SMS.

    • Open SMS application on the mobile phone.
    • For HSLC result: Enter NBSE10 <Roll No>
    • For HSSLC result: Enter NBSE12 <Roll No>
    • Send it to 5676750.

    What details will be mentioned in NBSE Result 2022 Class 10 and 12? 

    Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. The NBSE HSSLC and HSLC results 2022 will contain the below given details.

    • Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Nagaland Board Results Statistics

    Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Nagaland Board. Along with the results, the board will also release the complete statistics of the results of the performance of the students in the exams. Candidates can check below the statistics from the previous year performance of the students.

    Class 10 Previous Years Statistics of NBSE HSLC Result

    10th

    Year

    Students enrolled

    Overall qualified students

    Qualified percentage

    2021

    20,793

    16388

    69.42%

    2020

    22,393

    70.03%

    -

    2019

    23189

    15835

    68.29

    12th

    Year

    Pass percentage of girls

    Pass percentage of Boys

    Overall Pass percentage

    Total Appeared

    2021

    -

    -

    -

    23,376

    2020

    -

    -

    73.66

    15461

    2019

    -

    -

    -

    Around 15,000

    2018

    78.71

    73.04

    76.19

    15,281

    2017

    82.21

    74.58

    78

    15,472

    2016

    89

    87

    88.62

    14,508

    2,015

    85

    82

    84.36

    13,554

    2014

    83

    80

    81.56

    13,001

    2013

    79

    77

    78.89

    12,156

    What After the Announcement of Nagaland Board NBSE Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

    After the Nagaland Board hSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 are declared, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 and further higher education programmes.

    Nagaland board will also be conducting the Re-checking and scrutiny of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams for the class 10 and 12 Nagaland Board students. The applications for the NBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams and the scrutiny of answer sheets will be available on the official website of Nagaland Board.

    Nagaland Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 answer sheet re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets checked for any errors or totalling. The board will conduct the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Re-checking and re-evaluation shortly after the results are announced on the official website. Candidates are first required to visit the official website and submit the applications after which the board will take the answer sheets for evaluation. The results of the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Re-checking and re-evaluation process applications and other details will be available on the official website of the board.

    NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    After the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th results are announced, the board conduct the compartment/ supplementary exams for the students. The NBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their exam scores or where unable to secure the required marks to qualify the exams.

    Candidates are first required to visit the official website of NBSE and apply for the compartmental exams through the applications available after which they will be issued the exam admit card. The Nagaland Board 10th and 12th compartment exams will be conducted only for those subjects for which students have applied. The results of the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC compartment exams will also be announced soon.

    Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

    Nagaland Board 10th and 12th exam toppers list will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website. The toppers list of Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 students will contain the list of students who have topped the class 10 and 12 examinations along with their marks. Candidates can check the toppers list from the previous years here.

    NBSE 10th Class Topper Details 2021

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Percentage

    1st

    Keneino Thorie

    98.50%

    2nd

    Asewe Letro

    98.17%

    3rd

    Talinungsang Imchen

    Yimyatetla Longkumer

    Narsen Ngullie

    97.83%

    12 HSSLC

    NBSE HSSLC Science Toppers 2021

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    1st

    Ohiduz Zaman

    96.00%

    2nd

    Shubhajit Ghosh

    95.60%

    3rd

    Arpan Ghosh

    94.60%

    NBSE HSSLC Commerce Toppers 2021

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    1st

    Pallavi Kumari Singh

    98.40%

    2nd

    Thangring Langthasa

    97.40%

    3rd

    Sushen Debnath

    97.20%

    NBSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2021

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    1st

    Imlisungla Pongen

    96.80%

    2nd

    Rasma Begum

    96.40%

    3rd

    Soni Gupta

    95.40%

    About Nagaland Board School Examination Board (NBSE)

    The Nagaland Board of School Education conducts the examination for the Class 10 and 12 students. The board operates under the Nagaland state Government and also conducts the Class 11 (eleven) Promotion Examination,  Class 9 (nine) Final Examination and the JEE examination as and when the board is directed. The Nagaland Board of School Education was set under the Act by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on 15th of November 1973. The board, however, commenced its operations on October 1, 1974. Official website of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is www.nbsenagaland.com.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    NBSE Nagaland Result 2022 Date Confirmed: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results to be Declared on 31st May at nbsenl.edu.in

    Published on: 2022-05-26 12:13

    NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed: NBSE Nagaland will declare the NBSE HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 and Nagaland HSSLC Result 2022 for Class 12 students on 31st May 2022. Students can check NBSE Nagaland 10th, 12th Results 2022 online on official website - nbsenl.edu.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 NOT Today, Get Complete Details Here

    Published on: 2022-05-25 11:52

    Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Result 2022 will not be announced today. The announcement regarding the declaration of the Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 will be made on the website. 

    NBSE Routine 2022 (OUT) - Nagaland Board Exam Routine for Class 10, 12 at nbsenagaland.com

    Published on: 2022-03-07 08:37

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has formally released the Nagaland Board Exam Routine for Class 10, 12 at nbsenagaland.com. Get Direct Downoad Link Here.

    More News

    FAQ

    When is the Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by May-June 2022

    Where to check Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    The Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results will be available on the official website.

    How to check Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    To check the Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided.

    What details will be mentioned in the Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022?

    The Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.