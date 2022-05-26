NBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the NBSE HSSLC Result date today. As per an official notice issued by the board, the Nagaland Class 12 results 2022 will be declared next week on 31st May. The result will be available on the official website – nbsenl.edu.in as well as here on this page too. As per the announcement, the results will be made available on the afternoon of 31st May, the exact time is yet to be released by the board. NBSE conducted the NBSE HSSLC Class 12 Exams 2022 from 8th to 31st March 2022. Also, the result documents will be made available to centre superintendents from 2nd June onwards, who will then distribute it to schools under their centre. Keep checking this page for latest updates on NBSE 12th result 2022.

Updated as on 26/05/2022 at 12.54 PM

Nagaland Board Class 12th Result 2022 Highlights:

Exam Name HSSLC Full form Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam Conducting body Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Official NBSE HSLC result website nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in NBSE result declaration date 2022 May 2022

NBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

Nagaland Board class 12 results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. Students who have appeared for the Nagaland Board HSSLC exams 2022 can check below the complete schedule of the exams and the expected result date.

Events Dates NBSE HSSLC exam date March 8 to 31, 2022 NBSE result 2022 date Class 12 May 31st 2022 Compartment exam dates June 2022 Compartment result date July 2022

How to Check Nagaland Board HSSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Nagaland Board class 12 results 2022 will be releasing the NBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Students can also follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the NBSE 12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The NBSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Nagaland Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the procedure of checking the Nagaland Board 12th results easier, we have provided below steps to be followed by the students along with the result window for reference.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the NBSE Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 5th: Download the Nagaland Board 12th Results for further reference

How To Check Nagaland Board 12th Results 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the Nagaland Board class 12 results 2022 being available online, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the NBSE HSSLC Results 2022 via SMS.

Open SMS application on the mobile phone

For HSLC result: Enter NBSE10 <Roll No>

For HSSLC result: Enter NBSE12 <Roll No>

Send it to 5676750

What details will be mentioned in NBSE Result 2022 Class 12?

Nagaland Board class 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. When checking Nagaland Board HSSLC Results 2022, students must make sure that they read through all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The NBSE 12th Result page will include the following details.

Name of Examination Class (12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Nagaland Board 12th Results Statistics

Nagaland board class 12 results 2022 for the various streams will be announced on the official website of Nagaland board. Students can check the NBSE class 12 Result statistics from the previous year below.

NBSE 12th Previous year statistics

Year Pass percentage of girls Pass percentage of Boys Overall Pass percentage Total Appeared 2021 - - - 23,376 2020 - - 73.66 15461 2019 - - - Around 15,000 2018 78.71 73.04 76.19 15,281 2017 82.21 74.58 78 15,472 2016 89 87 88.62 14,508 2,015 85 82 84.36 13,554 2014 83 80 81.56 13,001 2013 79 77 78.89 12,156

What After the Announcement of Nagaland Board NBSE Result 2022 Class 12th?

After Nagaland Board officials announce the Nagaland Board 12th Results 2022 on the official website, students can visit the official website to download the result page for further admission purposes.

Shortly after the Nagaland Board 12th results 2022 are declared, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for further Higher Education admissions. Students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked can also apply for the Scrutiny of answer sheets.

The board will be conducting the class 12 compartmental exams for the students who wish to improve their scores and those who were not able to qualify the exams with the required scores.

Nagaland Board Class 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Nagaland Board 12th Re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted after the results of the board exams are announced. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any totalling errors are required to first visit the official website and complete the applications after which the answer sheets will be taken for further evaluation. The board will release the results of the NBSE 12th re-evaluation provess shortly after the re-evaluation process is completed.

NBSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

NBSE HSSLC 2022 Compartmental exams are conducted for the students who wish to improve their scores in the class 12 examinations. The compartmental exams will give students a chance to improve their scores in the exams to apply for further admissions.

Soon after the NBSE 12th Results are declared on the official website, students who want to appear for the compartmental exams will be able to apply for the same through the link available on the official website.

After the NBSE 10th compartment exams are conducted, the board will announce the results which will be treated as the updated results for the students.

Nagaland Board 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Nagaland Board HSSLC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website, the board will announce the list of students who have topped the exams. Nagaland Board 12th 2022 Toppers will include the list of students who have topped the class 12 exams in the various streams across the state. Candidates can check the list of toppers below from the previous year exams.

NBSE HSSLC Science Toppers 2021

Rank Name Marks 1st Ohiduz Zaman 96.00% 2nd Shubhajit Ghosh 95.60% 3rd Arpan Ghosh 94.60%

NBSE HSSLC Commerce Toppers 2021

Rank Name Marks 1st Pallavi Kumari Singh 98.40% 2nd Thangring Langthasa 97.40% 3rd Sushen Debnath 97.20%

NBSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2021

Rank Name Marks 1st Imlisungla Pongen 96.80% 2nd Rasma Begum 96.40% 3rd Soni Gupta 95.40%

About Nagaland Board School Examination Board (NBSE)

The Nagaland Board of School Education conducts the examination for the Class 12 students. The board operates under the Nagaland state Government and also conducts the Class 11 (eleven) Promotion Examination, Class 9 (nine) Final Examination and the JEE examination as and when the board is directed. The Nagaland Board of School Education was set under the Act by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on 15th of November 1973. The board, however, commenced its operations on October 1, 1974. Official website of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is nbsenagaland.com.