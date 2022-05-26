NBSE Class 10th Result 2022: As per latest updates, the Nagaland Board of School Education has released a notification stating the date for the announcement of NBSE class 10th result. As per the released date, the board will announce the Nagaland HSLC result 2022 on 31st May in online mode. Students will have to visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in to check and download the NBSE 10th result marksheet. A total of 47, 444 students have appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams of which 30327 students have appeared for HSLC Exam awaiting Nagaland 10th Result 2022. Also, once announced, the direct link to check the NBSE class 10th result will be available on this page.

Updated as on 26/05/2022 at 12.44 PM

Nagaland Board Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

Exam Name HSLC Full form High School Leaving Certificate Exam Conducting body Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Official NBSE HSLC result website nbsenagaland.com NBSE result declaration date 2022 May 2022

NBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

Nagaland Board of School Education conducted the NBSE HSLC Exams 2022 in March 2022. The results of the board exams are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the complete details of the Nagaland Board Exam Results below.

Events Dates NBSE HSLC exam date March 9 to 22, 2022 NBSE result 2022 date Class 10 May 31st 2022 Compartment exam dates June 2022 Compartment result date July 2022

How to Check Nagaland Board HSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Nagaland Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their NBSE 10th results 2022 by entering the HSLC Registration number in the result link given on the website. Candidates can also check the steps provided below to check the NBSE Class 10 Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the NBSE 10th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The NBSE HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Nagaland Board Result 2022 for 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Nagaland Board class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below along with the result window for reference.

How To Check Nagaland Board 10th Results 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the result link available on the official website, students will also be able to check the NBSE Class 10 results 2022 via SMS. Students can get their Nagaland board 10th Results by following the steps provided below.

Open SMS application on the mobile phone

For HSLC result: Enter NBSE10 <Roll No>

For HSSLC result: Enter NBSE12 <Roll No>

Send it to 5676750

What details will be mentioned in NBSE Result 2022 Class 10?

Nagaland Board class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Nagaland Board. Students when checking the Nagaland Board 10th results must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result page. The details mentioned in the NBSE 10th results are provided below.

Name of Examination Class (10th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Nagaland Board Results Statistics

Board officials will be releasing the NBSE class 10 result statistics of the performance of the students in the class 10 exams of the board. The statistics will include the performance of the students in the exams and the overall pass percentage of the students. Candidates can check the statistics of the previous year performance of the students below.

Class 10 Previous Years Statistics of NBSE HSLC Result

Year Students enrolled Overall qualified students Qualified percentage 2021 20,793 16388 69.42% 2020 22,393 70.03% - 2019 23189 15835 68.29

What After the Announcement of Nagaland Board NBSE Result 2022 Class 10th?

Nagaland Board 10th results will be declared on the official website of Nagaland Board of School Education. Shortly after the NBSE HSLC Results are announced students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt will be able to appear for the supplementary examinations. The board will also conduct the re-checking and re-evaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked for totalling mistakes. Candidates can find here the details of the NBSE 10th re-checking or re-evaluation process and the supplementary exams.

Nagaland Board Class 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

NBSE 10th re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any further corrections or totalling errors. Students can apply for the NBSE 10th Scrutiny and re-evaluation by visiting the official website the Nagaland Board and complete the applications.

The results of the Nagaland Board class 10 Scrutiny will be released on the official website shortly after the scrutiny of the answer sheets are conducted.

NBSE HSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

After the Nagaland Board 10th results are announced, the board will conduct the compartment/ supplementary exams for the class 10 students. The NBSE HSLC supplementary exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their exam scores or where unable to secure the required marks to qualify the class 10 exams.

Candidates are first required to visit the official website of Nagaland Board and apply for the compartmental exams through the applications available. The schedule of the NBSE 10th compartmental exams will be announced along with the notification and application. The Nagaland Board class 10 compartment exams will be conducted only for those subjects for which students have applied for.

Nagaland Board 10th Result 2022 - Toppers

Nagaland Board along with releasing the NBSE Class 10 Results will also be announcing the list of toppers for the class 10 exams. The list of toppers will include those students who topped the class 10 exams across the state with the highest marks in each district. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous year below.

NBSE 10th Class Topper Details 2021

Rank Toppers name Percentage 1st Keneino Thorie 98.50% 2nd Asewe Letro 98.17% 3rd Talinungsang Imchen Yimyatetla Longkumer Narsen Ngullie 97.83%

About Nagaland Board School Examination Board (NBSE)

The Nagaland Board of School Education conducts the examination for the Class 10 and 12 students. The board operates under the Nagaland state Government and also conducts the Class 11 (eleven) Promotion Examination, Class 9 (nine) Final Examination and the JEE examination as and when the board is directed. The Nagaland Board of School Education was set under the Act by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on 15th of November 1973. The board, however, commenced its operations on October 1, 1974. Official website of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is www.nbsenagaland.com.