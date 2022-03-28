NCBS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Scientific Officer and Others @ncbs.res.in, Salary Rs. 67,700

NCBS has invited online application for the Scientific Officer and other post on its official website. Check NCBS recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (TIFR) a premier research centre under the aegis of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has released job notification in Employment News (26 March 2022 to 01 April 2022) for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer and Scientific Assistant Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 April 2022.

Notification Details for NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt No.5/2022

Important Dates for NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15th April 2022

Vacancy Details for NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientific Officer D-01

Scientific Officer C-01

Scientific Officer C(RDO)-01

Scientific Officer C(Instrumentation)-01

Scientific Assistant-01

Eligibility Criteria for NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Scientific Officer D-i) Full-time M.E./M.Tech/Equivalent in Chemical Engineering with an aggregate of 60% marks from a recognized university /institute.OR

ii) PhD from a recognized/university in Chemistry/Biology/Physics is essential.And

iii) Two (2) years of experience with NMR acquisition and data interpretation for small molecules or biomolecules is essential.

Scientific Officer C( (Animal House Manager)-i) Full-time B.V.Sc. (with an aggregate of 60% marks) from recognised University/Institute

ii) Two (2) years experience in a relevant field

iii) Proficient in using personal computers and their applications.

Scientific Officer C(RDO)-i) Masters degree in Life Sciences (with an aggregate of 60% marks) from recognised University/Institute.

ii) Three (3) years of experience in grant funding and management.

Scientific Officer C(Instrumentation)-i) BE/B.Tech Degree in Instrumentation / Electronics / Biomedical Instrumentation (with aggregate of 60% marks) from recognised University/Institute

ii) Three (3) years experience in operation & maintenance of Biological Research Electronic Instruments, Audio Visual systems, Telecom, Centralised gas line systems.

Scientific Assistant-i) Degree in Life Sciences (with an aggregate of 60% marks) from recognised University/Institute.

ii) Two (2) years of experience in managing Laboratory operations in any academic/Private Laboratory or any establishment where the Research & Scientific work is carried out.

iii) Knowledge of the use of personal computers and their applications.





How to Apply for NCBS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: You can apply for these posts after following these steps.

Step 1: Interested candidates should register ONLINE through the link on our website using a valid email ID.

Step 2: You will receive a user ID and password on your registered email ID.

Step 3: Using your ID and password, you can fill in the application by clicking on “Submit Application”

Step 4: Once you fill in the application, you can SAVE or PREVIEW the application. Please Note: Any corrections should be made before you SAVE the application.

Step 5: After you SAVE, you can submit the application by clicking “SUBMIT”.

Step 6: All essential certificate is proof of your qualification, date of birth, experience, etc. Should be uploaded while submitting the ONLINE application. Last Date to apply online is 15 April 2022.