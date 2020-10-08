NCERT Solutions for Class 4 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 3

In this article, we have provided Class 4th NCERT Solutions for Unit 3 from the English Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 4th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams. Unit 1 of Marigold Textbook comprises of two chapters as mentioned below:

Chapter: Run

Let’s Read

Ques: What does the poem tell us to do?

Answer: The poet tells us to run throughout the day away from the city towards the countryside.

Ques: Write about the places where the poet wants us to run.

Answer: The poet wants us to run towards the countryside, under the trees, down the hillside, up the street through the meadow.

Let’s Talk

Ques: Do you like to play and run about? Why?

Answer: Yes, I like to play and run about because both these activities make me happy and healthy.

Ques: Running is a very good exercise. Name any three games that you play in which you have to run.

Answer: Cricket, Badminton, Kho-Kho

Ques: When you run fast, what do you feel is happening to your body?

Answer: When I run fast, I feel that my heartbeat increases and the whole body warms up.

Chapter 2: Nasruddin’s Aim

Ques: What did Nasruddin boast about?

Answer: Nasruddin boasted about his skill in archery.

Ques: Why did Nasruddin take someone else’s name each time he missed the target?

Answer: Nasruddin did so to defend himself. He didn’t want to show his failure in his skill in archery. So, he took someone else’s name each time he missed the target.

Ques: Why did Nasruddin say, “It was my aim,” the third time?

Answer: He was lucky in his third attempt. He successfully hit the target. So he said, “It was my aim”.

Ques: Do you think Nasruddin was good at archery?

Answer: I don’t think Nasruddin was good at archery. He only boasted about it before his friends.

Ques: Shoot the arrow and hit the target by matching the words with their correct meanings.

Answer: Chatting - Informal talk

Amazement - Greatly Surprised

Archery - Shooting with a bow and arrow

Defending - Protecting from attack

Target - The Goal Intended to be hit

Triumphantly - Happy and proud









