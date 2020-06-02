NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 4: The Last Bargain

In this article, students of Class 8 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 4 of the English subject. Chapter 4 from the Poetry section of the Honeydew textbook is a poem about bargains. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams. These NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert and will help students in inclusive learning.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 4

Ques: Who is the speaker in the poem?

Answer: A man looking for his employer is the speaker.

Ques: “The king, sword in hand” suggests

(i) wealth

(ii) power

(iii) more power than wealth

Mark the appropriate item in the context of stanza 1.

Answer: (ii) power

Ques: The old man offered the speaker a lot of money. Why did he turn down the offer?

Answer: The man didn’t need money. He valued his freedom more than becoming a slave for gold.

Ques: Find in the poem, lines that match the following. Read both one after another.

(i) I have nothing to give you except goodwill & cheer.

(ii) Her happiness was no more than sorrow in disguise.

(iii) The king’s might was not worth much.

Answer:

“I hire you with nothing” “Her smile paled and melted into tears” “But his power counted for naught”

Ques: How did the speaker feel after talking to the child on the beach?

Answer: After meeting the child at the beach the speaker felt that he would get satisfaction, joy, and freedom.



These solutions are prepared exclusively for the new academic session 2020-21 so students can start their preparations for the board right from the beginning of the session. Students can easily prepare their school assignments with reliable solutions and complete their homework.