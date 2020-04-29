Check NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography (Social Science): Chapter 4 - Climate. These solutions are based on the latest edition of NCERT textbook. This is one of the most important chapters of CBSE 9th Social Science subject. Students must prepare this chapter well to score good marks in CBSE Class 9 exams 2020-21.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography (Social Science): Chapter 4 - Climate

1. Choose the correct answer from the four alternatives given below.

(i) Which one of the following places receives the highest rainfall in the world?

(a) Silchar

(b) Mawsynram

(c) Cherrapunji

(d) Guwahati

Answer (i):

(b) Mawsynram

(ii) The wind blowing in the northern plains in summers is known as:

(a) Kaal Baisakhi

(b) Loo

(c) Trade Winds

(d) None of the above

Answer (ii):

(b) Loo

(iii) Which one of the following causes rainfall during winters in north-western part of India.

(a) Cyclonic depression

(b) Retreating monsoon

(c) Western disturbances

(d) Southwest monsoon

Answer (iii):

(a) Cyclonic depression

(iv) Monsoon arrives in India approximately in:

(a) Early May

(b) Early July

(c) Early June

(d) Early August

Answer (iv):

(c) Early June

(v) Which one of the following characterises the cold weather season in India?

(a) Warm days and warm nights

(b) Warm days and cold nights

(c) Cool days and cold nights

(d) Cold days and warm nights

Answer (v):

(c) Cool days and cold nights

2. Answer the following questions briefly.

(i) What are the controls affecting the climate of India?

Answer:

There are six major controls of the climate of any place. They are: latitude, altitude, pressure and wind system, distance from the sea (continentality), ocean currents and relief features

(ii) Why does India have a monsoon type of climate?

Answer:

Jet Stream, Coriolis Force, Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), El Nino are some of the reasons why India has a monsoon type of climate.

(iii) Which part of India does experience the highest diurnal range of temperature and why?

Answer:

In the Thar Desert the day temperature may rise to 50°C, and drop down to near 15°C the same night.

(iv) Which winds account for rainfall along the Malabar coast?

Answer:

South-West Monsoon Winds.

(v) What are Jet streams and how do they affect the climate of India?

Answer:

These are a narrow belt of high altitude (above 12,000 m) westerly winds in the troposphere. Their speed varies from about 110 km/h in summer to about 184 km/h in winter. A number of separate jet streams have been identified. The most constant are the mid-latitude and the sub-tropical jet stream.

(vi) Define monsoons. What do you understand by “break” in monsoon?

Answer:

The word monsoon is derived from the Arabic word ‘mausim’ which literally means season. ‘Monsoon’ refers to the seasonal reversal in the wind direction during a year.

The monsoon rains take place only for a few days at a time. They are interspersed with rainless intervals. These are known as “break” in monsoon.

(vii) Why is the monsoon considered a unifying bond?

Answer:

The Himalayas protect the subcontinent from extremely cold winds from central Asia. This enables northern India to have uniformly higher temperatures compared to other areas on the same latitudes. Similarly, the Peninsular plateau, under the influence of the sea from three sides, has moderate temperatures. Despite such moderating influences, there are great variations in the temperature conditions. Nevertheless, the unifying influence of the monsoon on the Indian subcontinent is quite perceptible. The seasonal alteration of the wind systems and the associated weather conditions provide a rhythmic cycle of seasons. Even the uncertainties of rain and uneven distribution are very much typical of the monsoons. The Indian landscape, its animal and plant life, its entire agricultural calendar and the life of the people, including their festivities, revolve around this phenomenon. Year after year, people of India from north to south and from east to west, eagerly await the arrival of the monsoon. These monsoon winds bind the whole country by providing water to set the agricultural activities in motion. The river valleys which carry this water also unite as a single river valley unit.

3. Why does the rainfall decrease from the east to the west in Northern India?

Answer (3):

It is because the wind loses the moisture content.

