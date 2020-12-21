NCL HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020 Released @nclcil.in, Download Link Available Here

NCL HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020: Northern Coalfields Ltd has released the NCL HEMM Operator Trainee modified answer keys at its website. All those who appeared in the NCL HEMM Operator Exam 2020 can download the answer keys through the official website of NLC.i.e.nclcil.in.

NLC HEMM Operator Trainee 2020 Exam was held on 29 November 2020 and the Provisional Answer Keys for the same were released on the same day of the exam. Candidates were allowed to raise the observations till 3 December 2020. The experts have examined all the observations/responses within the due date till the necessary requirements and the Answer keys were finalized and considered for OMR evaluations. Candidates can now check NLC HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020 by following the steps given below.

How and Where to Download NLC HEMM Operator Trainee 2020 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NCL.i.e.nclcil.in. Click on Recruitment in Careers Section. Click on NCL HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020 for ATT for Dragline Operator Trainee Post and CWT for all HEMM Operator Trainee Posts. Then, the PDF will be opened. Download NCL HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020 PDF and save it for future reference.

Download NCL HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020 PDF for ATT for Dragline Operator Trainee

Download NCL HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020 PDF for CWT

This recruitment is being done to recruit 307 vacancies to recruit Dragline Operator, Dozer Operator & Other (Including backlog/ shortfall). The selection will be based on a candidate’s relative score in the written test.

NCL HEMM Operator Result 2020, we can expect next week or in the first week of January. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can download NCL HEMM Operator Final Answer Key 2020 Directly by clicking on the above link.