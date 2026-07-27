NCL Mining Sirdars & Surveyors Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-wise Topics Here
NCL is recruiting a total of 259 Mining Sirdars & Surveyors posts. Candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment must check the NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors syllabus in this article.
NCL Mining Sirdars & Surveyors Syllabus 2026: Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) has released the NCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026 for candidates who have applied for the recruitment of a total of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts. Candidates who apply must know the exam pattern and syllabus to prepare well for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). This article gives complete details of the NCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026, including subjects, topics, and the selection process.
NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors Syllabus 2026
The NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors Syllabus 2026 covers subjects related to mining laws and technical mining knowledge. The key topics include the Mines Act 1952, Coal Mines Regulations (CMR) 2017, duties and responsibilities of a Mining Sirdar, mine ventilation, gas testing, mine illumination, and general mine safety rules. It also covers basic geology, including rock types and geological disturbances like faults and folds. Candidates must study first aid procedures, general awareness, and reasoning, since these are common sections in the Computer Based Test (CBT).
NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors Exam Pattern 2026
The selection for Mining Sirdar & Surveyors Surveyor posts is done through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be conducted separately for each post and will have two sections. Check below for details.
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Section 1 (Technical Subject)
|
70
|
70
|
90 mins
|
Section 2 ( General Knowledge)
|
30
|
30
|
90 mins
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
90 mins
NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors 2026 Section-wise Syllabus 2026
The CBT is divided into two sections. Section A tests technical mining knowledge, while Section B covers general topics. Candidates can check the detailed section-wise syllabus in the list given below:
Section A: Technical Knowledge (For Mining Sirdar)
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The Mines Act, 1952 – provisions related to health, safety, welfare, working hours
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Coal Mines Regulations (CMR), 2017 – duties of Sirdars, Overmen, and other officials
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Duties and responsibilities of a Mining Sirdar
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Mine ventilation and gas testing
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Mine illumination and lighting standards
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Basic geology – rock types, faults, folds, and other geological disturbances
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Mine safety rules and precautions
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First aid procedures used in mines
Section A: Technical Knowledge (For Mine Surveyor)
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Linear Measurement:Instruments for measuring distance ranging; chain surveying; errors in Chaining and plotting; Optical Square.
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Principles of measurement; types; correction and selection of instruments. Angular Prismatic Compass; bearing of lines; Local Attraction; Magnetic Declination. Plane Table Methods of contouring using plain table and micro-optical alidade. Miners’ dials and other compass instruments: dialing; loose and fast needle surveying. Modern Micro-Optic theodolite; Measurement of Horizontal and vertical angles;
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Theodolite traversing; traverse calculation; computation of co-ordinates; adjustment of traverse; temporary and permanent adjustment.
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Surveying by total stations, errors, adjustments, and applications.
Section B: General Section
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General Knowledge and Current Affairs
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General English/Hindi
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General Reasoning and Numerical Ability
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Basic Computer Knowledge
Candidates should focus more on Section A, as it carries higher weightage and is directly linked to the job role of a Mining Sirdar & Surveyors.
Importance of NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors Syllabus 2026
Knowing the syllabus helps candidates to plan their preparations in a proper and organised way.
- It helps candidates understand which topics carry more weightage
- It saves time by avoiding topics that are not part of the exam
- It helps in making a proper study timetable
- It improves accuracy while solving mock tests and previous year papers
- It reduces exam-day stress, since candidates know what to expect
- It helps candidates focus more on technical subjects that are important for the Mining Sirdar job role
- Overall, a clear understanding of the syllabus increases the chances of clearing the CBT.
Executive - Editorial
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