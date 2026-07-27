NCL Mining Sirdars & Surveyors Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-wise Topics Here

NCL Mining Sirdars & Surveyors Syllabus 2026: Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) has released the NCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026 for candidates who have applied for the recruitment of a total of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts. Candidates who apply must know the exam pattern and syllabus to prepare well for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). This article gives complete details of the NCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026, including subjects, topics, and the selection process.

NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors Syllabus 2026

The NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyors Syllabus 2026 covers subjects related to mining laws and technical mining knowledge. The key topics include the Mines Act 1952, Coal Mines Regulations (CMR) 2017, duties and responsibilities of a Mining Sirdar, mine ventilation, gas testing, mine illumination, and general mine safety rules. It also covers basic geology, including rock types and geological disturbances like faults and folds. Candidates must study first aid procedures, general awareness, and reasoning, since these are common sections in the Computer Based Test (CBT).