NEET 2023 Exam on May 7, Check Important Instructions on Dress Code, Timings, and Items Permitted

NEET 2023 exam will be conducted tomorrow i.e. May 7, 2023. Aspirants appearing in the exam must check out the dress code for male and female candidates, and permitted, non-permitted items in the exam hall here.

NEET 2023 Exam Tomorrow: According to the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2023 exam tomorrow i.e. May 7, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam must keep all the exam day guidelines in mind. They can check out the items, permitted, non-permitted, dress code and other important protocols to be followed here. Aspirants must carry the NEET UG 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. They can download the hall ticket by entering their login credentials.

The exam will have a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. Moreover, a compensatory time of one hour five minutes for an examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD candidates will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper-based test mode. NEET 2023 Exam is being conducted in 13 languages-English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET 2023 Exam Highlights

NEET Conducting Body National Testing Agency Admit Card Release Date May 4, 2023 NEET 2023 Exam Date May 7, 2023 (Sunday) Exam Timings 2:00 to 5:30 pm (3 hours 20 minutes) NEET 2023 Exam Centre Exam will be conducted in various exam centres across different states Number of Candidates Appearing 18,72,341 Official website neet.nta.nic.in NEET UG 2023 Result Date To be Notified Soon

NEET 2023 Exam: Check Mandatory Dress Code Here

Candidates must follow the NTA NEET 2023 dress code while appearing for the exam. Check the male/female dress code below.

Male candidates must wear half-sleeve shirts/T-shirts as full-sleeve shirts are not allowed on the day of the examination. Clothes worn by male candidates must be light i.e. big buttons, zip pockets, pockets, and clothes with elaborate embroidery should not be present. Moreover, trousers and pants should be worn for examination. Candidates must note that Kurta pajamas are not allowed. Also, shoes are strictly prohibited at the exam hall. Candidates wear sandals and chappals having thin soles. Female candidates are not permitted to wear clothes having embroidery, brooches, buttons, etc. They must not wear full sleeve clothes inside the exam hall. Also, avoid jeans with big pockets and fashionable clothing Palazzo and leggings are not allowed Female candidates must avoid wearing any sort of Jewellery.

NEET UG 2023: Permitted and Non-Permitted Items

Candidates appearing for NEET 2023 exam must follow the important instructions on exam day. If the candidate fails to adhere to the protocols, he/she will be debarred from giving the examination-

Candidates must carry the NEET UG 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

One passport-size photo is to be attached to the attendance sheet.

He/she should reach the test venue at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.

They must not carry any electronic devices such as calculators, smartphones, smart watches, etc.

The OMR sheet has to be filled with a ballpoint pen only.

Items like textual material, Mobile Phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, calculators, pagers, and other devices are not allowed.

Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, or Camera is also prohibited.

No eatables are allowed inside the examination hall.

