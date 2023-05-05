NEET UG 2023 Exam in 2 Days, Download Admit Card, Check Paper Pattern, and Marking Scheme Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct NEET UG 2023 exam in merely 2 days. The exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023, from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards yet must do the same from the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. They can check out the exam pattern and marking scheme here.

NTA has already released the NEET admit card 2023 on the official website. Paid applicants can access their admission tickets by entering their login credentials. The centre and shift timings have been mentioned on the NEET UG admit card 2023. Candidates have to appear in the exam as per the details mentioned on their hall ticket.

NEET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download NEET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have registered for the UG exam and paid the fees can download their hall tickets from the official website. They can go through the following steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card neet ug link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for exam purposes.

NEET Exam Pattern 2023

NEET UG 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of 2 sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

NEET UG 2023 Marks Distribution

Aspirants can check out subject-wise marks distribution below-

Subjects Sections Number of questions Section-wise marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total Marks 720

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG exam 2023 must be aware of the marking scheme. Check the scheme below.

Four marks (+4) will be granted to the most appropriate answer:

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

No mark (0) will be awarded to unanswered questions.

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

NEET Exam Centres List 2023

NTA has released the state-wise exam centre list on the official website. Candidates have to be present at the venue provided on the admit card. Check out some of the exam centres from Uttar Pradesh-

S.No. City Name City Code 1 Agra 4401 2 Allahabad/Prayagraj 4402 3 Bareilly 4403 4 Ghaziabad 4404 5 Gorakhpur 4405 6 Jhansi 4406 7 Kanpur 4407 8 Lucknow 4408

