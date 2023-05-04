NEET Admit Card 2023 Out, Download NEET UG Hall ticket at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 admit cards have been released by the National Testing Agency. Students appearing for the NEET UG exams on May 7, 2023, can visit the official website or click on the direct link given here to download the admit card.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: NEET UG 2023 Admit Card has been issued online. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit card through the link on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check further updates on announcement of the admit card and exam details here.

Documents Required on Exam Day

Candidates must carry with them the following documents when appearing for the NEET exams

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

Valid ID proof

Passport Size photograph

NEET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure that they download the NEET admit card, through the link available on the official website. The NEET UG 2023 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the exams.

The NEET UG 2023 admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency on May 3, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams on May 7, 2023, can visit the official website of NTA-NEET to download the admit card.

As per the official notification released, to download the NEET UG admit card, candidates are required to enter the application number and date of both in the link given. The admit card of NEET UG is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students when appearing for the entrance exam. The admit card includes the candidate's details and the exam day instructions and guidelines.

Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download the NEET UG admit card 2023. A direct link for students to download the admit card is also available here.

NEET UG 2023 - Highlights

Name of Exam NEET UG 2023 Full Name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG Exam Date May 7, 2023 Exam Time 2:00 P.M. to 5:20 P.M Admit Card Download Link neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit Card 2023

NEET UG Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by students when appearing for the entrance exam. The NTA NEET Admit Card 2023 will include the exam centre details and the exam day instructions. Candidates must note that entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. Candidates also need to carry with them a copy of their passport-size photograph which had to be pasted in the attendance sheet on the day of the exam.

How to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2023

NTA NEET 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website. To download the admit card candidates are required to enter the application number and date of birth. Students can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NEET

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the NEET admit card for further reference

NTA NEET Admit Card 2023 Download Link

As mentioned, the 2023 NEET admit card link is available on the official website, it must however be noted that the download link is now removed from the candidate activity section on the homepage. When clicking on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link the following window opens -

Details Mentioned on NEET UG Admit Card

Those who were able to download their NEET UG 2023 admit card must check for the following details.

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Gender

Category

Application number

Father’s name

Date of Birth

Question paper medium

Date of exam

Gate closing time

Exam time

Test Centre name and address

Candidate photograph

Signature

NEET Admit Card 2023- Instructions for Candidates

When appearing for NEET UG 2023 candidates must make sure that they follow the detailed instructions and guidelines given on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam

It is mandatory for candidates to carry with them their admit card copy, passport-size photograph and a valid id card

Students are advised to follow the dress code and dress as per the guidelines issued

Candidates will not be allowed to carry any materials inside the exam hall except their water bottle, personal hand sanitiser, medicines and admit card copy

Those caught cheating will not be allowed to continue with the exams

Candidates reporting after the gate closing time will not per allowed to enter and exit will be permitted only after the exam is completed.

NEET UG 2023 Dress Code

Candidates have been prescribed a particular dress code to be followed on the exam day.

Students are not allowed to wear any piece of jewellery to the exam hall

Clothes must not have any kind of buttons or metal embellishments

Candidates are advised to dress comfortably as frisking will be conducted at the exam centre

Candidates are not allowed to wear boots and shoes and are advised to wear comfortable slippers

