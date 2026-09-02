NEET Exam 2027: Dates, Syllabus, Pattern, Preparation Tips, Application Process
NEET 2027 exam will be conducted in the first week of May 2027, tentatively. Candidates planning to appear for the NEET exam 2027 can check the article below to know the application process, exam dates, how to apply, syllabus, pattern, previous year cutoff, etc.
Key Points
- NEET UG 2027 exam is tentatively scheduled for May 2, 2027, in computer-based test mode.
- Applications for NEET UG 2027 begin first week of Feb 2027, closing last week of March 2027.
- Candidates must pass Class 12 with PCB/English and be at least 17 years old to apply.
NEET UG 2027 exam: The National Testing Agency, NTA, conducts the NEET UG exam every year for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSc Nursing, etc. National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET, is taken by over 15 lakh candidates every year. Students who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English can apply for the exam if they fulfil the complete eligibility criteria.
The NEET UG 2027 exam will likely be conducted in the computer based test mode this year. Earlier, the exam was conducted in the traditional pen and paper based test format. The exam is expected to be conducted on May 2, 2027. Candidates can read the article below to know all the details of the upcoming NEET exam 2027 including important dates, syllabus, exam pattern, application process, expected cutoff, top colleges, etc.
NEET 2027 Highlights
NEET is one of the most preferred medical entrance exams in India for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in India. Check the table below to know the NEET overview 2027:
|
Features
|
Particulars
|
Full Form
|
National Eligibility Entrance Test
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency, NTA
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Courses Offered
|
MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and BVSC & AH, BSc Nursing
|
Exam Date
|
May 2, 2027 (Tentative)
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours 15 mins
|
Mode of exam
|
Computer based test format (Tentative)
|
Eligibility
|
Pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English
Candidate should be 17 years of age at least
|
Sections
|
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
|
Number of questions
|
180 multiple choice questions
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 marks for correct answer
-1 mark for incorrect answers
|
Total candidates registered in 2026
|
Over 22.79 lakh
|
Total candidates qualified in 2026
|
11,21,000 candidates
NEET UG 2027 Important Dates and Events
Check the table below to know the important NEET exam dates 2027 and events:
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Events
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Dates (tentative)
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Applications begin
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First week of February 2027
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Last date to fill NEET UG 2027 application form
|
Last week of March 2027
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NEET 2027 Admit card release
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Last week of April 2027
|
NEET exam date 2027
|
First week of May 2027
|
NEET UG answer key release 2027
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Last week of May 2027 or First week of June 2027
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Result declaration
|
June 2027
NEET UG 2027 Syllabus
Here are the key highlights of the NEET UG syllabus 2027:
As per the NEET syllabus PDF, the questions from questions in Physics will be asked from 20 Units including Physics and Measurement, Work, Energy and Power, Rotational Motion, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Gravitation and others.
Questions from Chemistry will also be asked from 20 units including Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions Electrochemistry among others.
For Biology, a total of 10 topics including Human Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Ecology, Environment, Biotechnology and its Application will be asked.
NEET Eligibility Criteria 2027
Candidates planning to register for the NEET exam, should first check and fulfill the eligibility criteria. The NEET exam eligibility criteria 2027 is as follows:
- Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board
- They should have studied Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects
- They should have passed in all subjects individually
- Candidates should be a minimum of 17 years of age, there is no upper age limit.
- Candidates awaiting Class 12 results can also apply
NEET 2027 Application Process
NEET application process 2027 will be an online one. NTA will release the NEET application form 2027 on its official website, i.e. neet.nta. nic.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and pay the application fee online to complete the registration process. Follow the process mentioned below to know how to apply for NEET 2027:
- Go to the official NEET NTA website, i.e. neet.nta.ac.in
- Click on New Registration button
- Read the instructions carefully and click the disclaimer button
- Fill in the required information such as name, date of birth, contact details, communication address, gender, etc.
- Generate login details, i.e. Application Number and Password
- Login again and complete the NEET application form and upload the necessary documents
- Pay the NEET application fee online using a credit card, debit card, internet banking or UPI.
Mistakes to Avoid During NEET Registration 2027
Candidates should avoid the following mistakes during the NEET registration to avoid cancellation of candidature.
- Avoid skipping the official information brochure issued by NTA. It will contain all the important information regarding the eligibility, application process, syllabus, pattern, etc.
- Make sure that the personal details match the documents
- Ensure that there are no spelling mistakes in names, address, etc.
- Upload correct and clear documents. The photograph should be recent, taken against a white background and clear. The signatures should be clearly visible.
- The documents should match the prescribed format and size to avoid rejection at the screening stage.
NEET Exam Pattern 2027
The NEET question paper 2027 will be based on the exam pattern of NEET 2027. Candidates should understand the exam pattern, weightage, etc. Check the table below to know the NEET UG 2027 exam pattern:
|
Exam Pattern
|
Details
|
Mode of exam
|
Computer based test mode
|
Type of questions
|
Multiple-choice questions
|
Number of questions
|
180
|
Total marks
|
360
|
Options per question
|
4 options per question
NEET 2027 Exam Pattern: Sectional Weightage
Check the table below to know the sectional weightage of NEET 2027 exam:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Physics
|
45
|
180
|
Chemistry
|
45
|
180
|
Botany
|
45
|
180
|
Zoology
|
45
|
180
|
Total
|
180
|
720
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 cutoff: Category-wise opening and closing ranks
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