NEET Exam 2027: Dates, Syllabus, Pattern, Preparation Tips, Application Process

Key Points NEET UG 2027 exam is tentatively scheduled for May 2, 2027, in computer-based test mode.

Applications for NEET UG 2027 begin first week of Feb 2027, closing last week of March 2027.

Candidates must pass Class 12 with PCB/English and be at least 17 years old to apply.

NEET UG 2027 exam: The National Testing Agency, NTA, conducts the NEET UG exam every year for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSc Nursing, etc. National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET, is taken by over 15 lakh candidates every year. Students who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English can apply for the exam if they fulfil the complete eligibility criteria. The NEET UG 2027 exam will likely be conducted in the computer based test mode this year. Earlier, the exam was conducted in the traditional pen and paper based test format. The exam is expected to be conducted on May 2, 2027. Candidates can read the article below to know all the details of the upcoming NEET exam 2027 including important dates, syllabus, exam pattern, application process, expected cutoff, top colleges, etc.

NEET 2027 Highlights NEET is one of the most preferred medical entrance exams in India for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in India. Check the table below to know the NEET overview 2027: Features Particulars Full Form National Eligibility Entrance Test Conducting Body National Testing Agency, NTA Exam Frequency Once a year Courses Offered MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and BVSC & AH, BSc Nursing Exam Date May 2, 2027 (Tentative) Duration of exam 3 hours 15 mins Mode of exam Computer based test format (Tentative) Eligibility Pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English Candidate should be 17 years of age at least Sections Physics Chemistry Biology Number of questions 180 multiple choice questions Marking Scheme +4 marks for correct answer -1 mark for incorrect answers Total candidates registered in 2026 Over 22.79 lakh Total candidates qualified in 2026 11,21,000 candidates

NEET UG 2027 Important Dates and Events Check the table below to know the important NEET exam dates 2027 and events: Events Dates (tentative) Applications begin First week of February 2027 Last date to fill NEET UG 2027 application form Last week of March 2027 NEET 2027 Admit card release Last week of April 2027 NEET exam date 2027 First week of May 2027 NEET UG answer key release 2027 Last week of May 2027 or First week of June 2027 Result declaration June 2027 NEET UG 2027 Syllabus Here are the key highlights of the NEET UG syllabus 2027: As per the NEET syllabus PDF, the questions from questions in Physics will be asked from 20 Units including Physics and Measurement, Work, Energy and Power, Rotational Motion, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Gravitation and others.

Questions from Chemistry will also be asked from 20 units including Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions Electrochemistry among others.

For Biology, a total of 10 topics including Human Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Ecology, Environment, Biotechnology and its Application will be asked.

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2027 Candidates planning to register for the NEET exam, should first check and fulfill the eligibility criteria. The NEET exam eligibility criteria 2027 is as follows: Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board

They should have studied Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects

They should have passed in all subjects individually

Candidates should be a minimum of 17 years of age, there is no upper age limit.

Candidates awaiting Class 12 results can also apply NEET 2027 Application Process NEET application process 2027 will be an online one. NTA will release the NEET application form 2027 on its official website, i.e. neet.nta. nic.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and pay the application fee online to complete the registration process. Follow the process mentioned below to know how to apply for NEET 2027:

Go to the official NEET NTA website, i.e. neet.nta.ac.in

Click on New Registration button

Read the instructions carefully and click the disclaimer button

Fill in the required information such as name, date of birth, contact details, communication address, gender, etc.

Generate login details, i.e. Application Number and Password

Login again and complete the NEET application form and upload the necessary documents

Pay the NEET application fee online using a credit card, debit card, internet banking or UPI. Mistakes to Avoid During NEET Registration 2027 Candidates should avoid the following mistakes during the NEET registration to avoid cancellation of candidature. Avoid skipping the official information brochure issued by NTA. It will contain all the important information regarding the eligibility, application process, syllabus, pattern, etc.

Make sure that the personal details match the documents

Ensure that there are no spelling mistakes in names, address, etc.

Upload correct and clear documents. The photograph should be recent, taken against a white background and clear. The signatures should be clearly visible.

The documents should match the prescribed format and size to avoid rejection at the screening stage.