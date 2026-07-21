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NEET UG Admission 2026: Check Top Colleges Accepting 150 NEET Score and Below

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 15:42 IST

The article offers a list of top colleges accepting a 150 NEET score and below. Admission to medical colleges for an MBBS degree will be done based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Along with the list, students can also check previous years' opening and closing ranks to estimate the admission options for the 2026 academic cycle.

NEET UG Admission 2026: Check Top Colleges Accepting 150 NEET Score and Below
NEET UG Admission 2026: Check Top Colleges Accepting 150 NEET Score and Below

Students who have scored 150 in the NEET UG 2026 exam might be confused as to which medical college they will be eligible for an MBBS seat in. To check the possibility, we have shared a list of top colleges accepting the marks, along with their previous year opening and closing ranks, to estimate the admission options. 

The NEET UG result is available to check from the official website. Released on July 16, 2026, the portal provides a login portal to check candidates' marks by filling in their credentials. After the release of the results, students can expect cutoff rounds for admission to top medical colleges in India. Meanwhile, to estimate the admission chances in top colleges, students can check the previous year's opening and closing ranks shared below. 

NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 150 NEET Score and Below

The list shared below shares the previous year's opening and closing rank for open category students under the non-resident Indian quota. Some of these colleges rank in NIRF rankings for providing excellent medical training and placement. Based on the NEET UG 2026, students can predict the safe scores to get admission to the listed colleges. The closing rank of each college will be the range for closing ranks for 2026 admission. 

College Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Santosh Medical College & Hospital, Ghaziabad

1066849

1076334

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi

1067298

1067298

Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune

1067881

1099189

RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru

1067983

1067983

JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha

1070571

1070571

MM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Mullana

1075158

1075158

BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli

1077799

1077799

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Navi Mumbai

1078205

1078205

MGM Medical College, Aurangabad

1079435

1095728

Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai

1079853

1096491

Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital

1080530

1081637

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai

1086250

1095660

Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Hyderabad

1086297

1086297

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Visakhapatnam

1091369

1091369

B.L.D.E. University, Vijayapura

1099837

1099837

NEET UG participants can get admission to the listed government and private medical colleges in different categories and quotas. The quota types and categories affect the counseling cutoff; therefore, it is necessary to be informed about the seat types based on quota and categories for admission to MBBS seats. Given below is a list of seat types as per different quotas:

  • Private/Management/NRI Quota in Private Colleges or Universities
  • Seats under NRI and Management Quota in Minority and Non-Minority Medical Colleges
  • AIIMS and JIPMER Institutes across India
  • All India Quota Seats
  • Central Pool Quota Seats
  • Central/Deemed Universities and Institutions
  • State Government Quota Seats

The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET exam to offer admission to medical degrees like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses. The admission to these seats is based on NEET UG marks.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 15:42 IST

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