NEET UG Admission 2026: Check Top Colleges Accepting 150 NEET Score and Below
The article offers a list of top colleges accepting a 150 NEET score and below. Admission to medical colleges for an MBBS degree will be done based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Along with the list, students can also check previous years' opening and closing ranks to estimate the admission options for the 2026 academic cycle.
Students who have scored 150 in the NEET UG 2026 exam might be confused as to which medical college they will be eligible for an MBBS seat in. To check the possibility, we have shared a list of top colleges accepting the marks, along with their previous year opening and closing ranks, to estimate the admission options.
The NEET UG result is available to check from the official website. Released on July 16, 2026, the portal provides a login portal to check candidates' marks by filling in their credentials. After the release of the results, students can expect cutoff rounds for admission to top medical colleges in India. Meanwhile, to estimate the admission chances in top colleges, students can check the previous year's opening and closing ranks shared below.
NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges Accepting 150 NEET Score and Below
The list shared below shares the previous year's opening and closing rank for open category students under the non-resident Indian quota. Some of these colleges rank in NIRF rankings for providing excellent medical training and placement. Based on the NEET UG 2026, students can predict the safe scores to get admission to the listed colleges. The closing rank of each college will be the range for closing ranks for 2026 admission.
|
College Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Santosh Medical College & Hospital, Ghaziabad
|
1066849
|
1076334
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi
|
1067298
|
1067298
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth DU Medical College, Pune
|
1067881
|
1099189
|
RajaRajeswari Medical College, Bengaluru
|
1067983
|
1067983
|
JLN Medical College, Datta Meghe, Wardha
|
1070571
|
1070571
|
MM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Mullana
|
1075158
|
1075158
|
BV Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli
|
1077799
|
1077799
|
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
1078205
|
1078205
|
MGM Medical College, Aurangabad
|
1079435
|
1095728
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai
|
1079853
|
1096491
|
Sri Lalithambigai Medical College & Hospital
|
1080530
|
1081637
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
1086250
|
1095660
|
Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Hyderabad
|
1086297
|
1086297
|
GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Visakhapatnam
|
1091369
|
1091369
|
B.L.D.E. University, Vijayapura
|
1099837
|
1099837
NEET UG participants can get admission to the listed government and private medical colleges in different categories and quotas. The quota types and categories affect the counseling cutoff; therefore, it is necessary to be informed about the seat types based on quota and categories for admission to MBBS seats. Given below is a list of seat types as per different quotas:
- Private/Management/NRI Quota in Private Colleges or Universities
- Seats under NRI and Management Quota in Minority and Non-Minority Medical Colleges
- AIIMS and JIPMER Institutes across India
- All India Quota Seats
- Central Pool Quota Seats
- Central/Deemed Universities and Institutions
- State Government Quota Seats
The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET exam to offer admission to medical degrees like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses. The admission to these seats is based on NEET UG marks.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.