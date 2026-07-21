NEET UG Admission 2026: Check Top Colleges Accepting 150 NEET Score and Below

Students who have scored 150 in the NEET UG 2026 exam might be confused as to which medical college they will be eligible for an MBBS seat in. To check the possibility, we have shared a list of top colleges accepting the marks, along with their previous year opening and closing ranks, to estimate the admission options.

The NEET UG result is available to check from the official website. Released on July 16, 2026, the portal provides a login portal to check candidates' marks by filling in their credentials. After the release of the results, students can expect cutoff rounds for admission to top medical colleges in India. Meanwhile, to estimate the admission chances in top colleges, students can check the previous year's opening and closing ranks shared below.