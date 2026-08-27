NFC Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 432 Apprentice Posts at nfc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More
NFC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Apprentices. Application will be accepted in online mode on or before September 16, 2026.. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.
NFC Recruitment 2026: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has published recruitment notification for the ITI Trade Apprenticeship in different disciplines. A total of 432 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive across different trades including Fitter, Electrician, Turner , Computer Operator and Programming Assistant , and Welder. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 16, 2026. Selections for engagement of Apprentices will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-Interview round.
You will get here all the crucial details about the NFC recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
NFC Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the Apprentice and other posts is available with all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process and others on the official website of the NFL. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|NFC Recruitment 2026 PDF
|PDF Download Link
NFC Apprentice 2026 Important Date
Candidates willing to apply for these posts will have to visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal. You can follow the detailed schedule to apply for these positions given below.
|Last date for submission of application
|September 16, 2026
NFC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 432 positions are to be filled across different trades including Fitter, Electrician, Turner, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant , and Welder. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
Fitter
Electrician,
Turner
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant
Welder
Employment News Of The Week 2026
NFC 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Candidates must have passed 10th standard and hold an ITI pass certificate in their respective trades.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply For NFC Apprentice 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. Candidates must first register their names on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
- During registration, candidates must upload all required documents and certificates
- Once successfully registered, candidates must log into the NAPS portal using their registered email ID as the username, along with their password.
- After logging in, candidates need to click on the "APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES" section. In the "SEARCH BY ESTABLISHMENT NAME" field, must type "Nuclear Fuel Complex-E11153600013" to bring up the organization.
- Once the list of operated trades at NFC Hyderabad is displayed, candidates must locate their desired trade and click the "APPLY" button next to it.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.