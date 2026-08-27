NFC Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 432 Apprentice Posts at nfc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

NFC Recruitment 2026: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has published recruitment notification for the ITI Trade Apprenticeship in different disciplines. A total of 432 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive across different trades including Fitter, Electrician, Turner , Computer Operator and Programming Assistant , and Welder. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 16, 2026. Selections for engagement of Apprentices will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-Interview round. You will get here all the crucial details about the NFC recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

NFC Recruitment 2026 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the Apprentice and other posts is available with all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process and others on the official website of the NFL. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. NFC Recruitment 2026 PDF PDF Download Link NFC Apprentice 2026 Important Date Candidates willing to apply for these posts will have to visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal. You can follow the detailed schedule to apply for these positions given below. Last date for submission of application September 16, 2026 NFC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details Under the recruitment drive, a total of 432 positions are to be filled across different trades including Fitter, Electrician, Turner, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant , and Welder. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Fitter

Electrician,

Turner

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant

Welder