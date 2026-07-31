NGEL Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 31 for 114 Assistant Engineer and Deputy General Manager Posts – Direct Link Here
NGEL has extended the registration dates till August 31, 2026 for 114 vacancies including Assistant Engineer and Deputy General Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. Check all key details here.
Key Points
- NGEL Recruitment 2026 registration extended until August 31, 2026.
- A total of 114 vacancies are available for Assistant Engineer & Deputy General Manager.
- The online application process for these posts commenced on July 11, 2026.
The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd has extended the registration dates for NGEL Recruitment 2026. It aims to fill various engineering and managerial posts. The online application process started from July 11, 2026. The recruitment drive announced aims to fill 114 vacancies for Assistant Engineer (E-0 Grade) , Deputy General Manager (E6 Grade). Eligible and Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at ngel.in before the revised deadline of August 31, 2026.
Candidates are advised to read the official notification once before applying for the posts. Out of the total 114 vacancies 100 are for Assistant Engineer posts and 14 are for Deputy General Manager posts. In this article will find complete information related to eligibility criteria, steps to apply and other important details.
NGEL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply online through the official NGEL recruitment portal. Applicants are advised to read the official notification before completing the application form. They should keep all necessary documents, including educational certificates, experience certificates ready before starting the registration process. Check the apply link and registration extended date notice in the table given below.
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NGEL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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NGEL Recruitment 2026 Extended Date Notice
NGEL Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The notification for the NGEL Recruitment 2026 was issued under the Advertisement no . 02/26. Selected candidates will receive an initial basic pay ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000 along with extra benefits like dearness allowance and other allowances. Check the table for overall details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL)
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Advertisement No.
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02/26
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Post Name
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Assistant Engineer and Deputy General Manager
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Total Vacancies
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114
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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July 11, 2026
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Application End Date
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August 31, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official website
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ngel.in
NGEL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must check the post wise eligibility criteria to ensure that they eligibility conditions before submitting their applications. Check Details given below.
Educational Qualification
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Assistant Engineer: Candidates must have completed a Full time Regular Diploma in Engineering from disciplines such as Electrical/ Mechanical /Electronics/ Instrumentation engineering from State Technical Board or AICTE/UGC Recognized Institute.
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Deputy General Manager: Candidates must have completed a Fulltime Graduate in Engineering (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics/ Control & Instrumentation/ Civil/ Mechanical) with minimum 60% marks from a recognized Indian University.
Age Limit
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There is no minimum age limit for Assistant Engineer and Deputy General Manager posts.
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The maximum age limit is 40 Years for Assistant Engineer and 44 years for Deputy General Manager Posts.
Work Experience
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For Assistant Engineer a minimum 10 Years of post-qualification site experience in the Power Sector is mandatory.
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For Deputy General Manager a minimum 12 years of post-qualification experience in the Power Sector is mandatory.
NGEL Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown
The NGEL Recruitment 2026 will fill a total of 114 vacancies of AE & DG. Check the detailed vacancy wise breakup given below
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Post Name
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Grade
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Total Vacancies
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Assistant Engineer - RE
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E-0
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100
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Deputy General Manager -RE
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E-6
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14
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Grand Total
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114
Steps to Apply for NGEL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process:
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Visit the official NGEL recruitment website at careers.ngel.in.
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Click on the NGEL Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and professional details
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Upload the required documents.
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Pay the application fee, if applicable.
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Check details once before final submission.
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Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future references
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.