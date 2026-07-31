NGEL Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 31 for 114 Assistant Engineer and Deputy General Manager Posts – Direct Link Here

The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd has extended the registration dates for NGEL Recruitment 2026. It aims to fill various engineering and managerial posts. The online application process started from July 11, 2026. The recruitment drive announced aims to fill 114 vacancies for Assistant Engineer (E-0 Grade) , Deputy General Manager (E6 Grade). Eligible and Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at ngel.in before the revised deadline of August 31, 2026.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification once before applying for the posts. Out of the total 114 vacancies 100 are for Assistant Engineer posts and 14 are for Deputy General Manager posts. In this article will find complete information related to eligibility criteria, steps to apply and other important details.