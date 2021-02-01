NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021, 208 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @ statehealthsocietybihar.org

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission, Bihar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Full Time/ Part-Time). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 February 2021.

A total of 208 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online application process for the same has already started at statehealthsocietybihar.org. All willing candidates can register themselves before the last date. The selected candidate should be appointed at Bihar and salary would be between Rs. 34,000 to Rs. 60,000. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, selection process, qualification details and other recruitment details that a candidate needs to know at the time of filling the application form.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 21 February 2021

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Full Time/ Part Time)- 208 Posts

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicant should possess MBBS degree from recognised Institutions/University. The above qualification must be registered with Bihar Council of Medical Registration or Medical Council of India/National Medical Commission before joining.

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 55 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates)

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021 Salary

Medical Officer -Full Time - Rs. 60,000/-

Medical Officer -Part Time - Rs. 34,000/-

Download NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 30 January 2021 to 21 February 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

