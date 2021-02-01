RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Notification to release soon @rbi.org.in, Check Junior Engineer Application Process, Qualification and Other Details

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Notification: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to release RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Notification soon at its website. Candidates willing to apply for the post of Junior Engineer in the bank will be able to apply soon through the online mode at rbi.org.in.

According to a short notice released in a newspaper, The Reserve Bank of India will release the RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Notification in the first week of February and the online application process will start from 2 February to 15 February 2021. RBI JE Exam 2021 will be held on 8 March 2021. Candidates can check this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2021

RBI JE 2021 Exam Date: 8 March 2021

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 48 Posts

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil): The candidate must have minimum three years of Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognized University.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): The candidate must have Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through Phase 1, Phase 2 written test and Interview.

Download RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF - to release soon

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active soon

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Short Notice

Official Website

How to apply for RBI JE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for RBI JE Recruitment 2021 through the online mode https://opportunities.rbi.org.in from 2 February to 15 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.