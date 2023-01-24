NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2023: Download Link Here, Exam Date and Other Details

National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released the admit card for NHM Haryana CHO 2023 for the post of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) 2023 recruitment. Check here details regarding how to download the admit card, last date to download admit card, exam venue etc.

NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2023 Download: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released the admit card for the post of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) 2023 recruitment. This year there are a total of 527 (143 New+ 382 Backlog) vacancies for these posts. Candidates who have applied for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2023 can download NHM Haryana CHO 2023 Admit Card from the official website using their Application Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

According to the official notification the NHM Haryana CHO Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on 29 January 2023 at Chandigarh. The timing for the exam is from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates are Advised to Re-Visit the website on 28 January 2023, to know the exact details of examination centre address.

Candidates who shall qualify the written exam will be called for Document Verification from 6 to 14 February at Panchkula. The final Counseling and joining is scheduled from 20 to 22 February at Panchkula. The admit card for NHM Haryana CHO 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of NHM Haryana @ http://www.nhmharyana.gov.in/

Step by step process to download the admit card is given below.

Steps to Download the NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2023

Step 1 Visit the official website of National Health Mission, Haryana @ http://www.nhmharyana.gov.in/

Step 2 Click on the link flashing on the top of the homepage- ‘Download Admit Card against Advt. No.: 1/2022-23(HWC-CP)/527/1293 dated 30.12.2022 regarding 527 Posts of Mid-Level- Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) on Contract basis under National Health Mission, Haryana’

Step 3 On the new page which opened, click on ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card’

Step 4 Download the admit card either by entering Application No. or Roll No along with Date of Birth.

Step 5 Take a printout and also save a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Alternatively Admit Card for NHM Haryana CHO 2023 can be downloaded from the Direct Link given below-

NHM Haryana CHO 2023

NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2023 Download Date

Release date of Admit Card- 23 January 2023

Date of Exam- 29 January 2023