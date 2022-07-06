NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 for 420 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

ational Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra is hiring 420 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts, Candidates can check details here.

Updated: Jul 6, 2022 12:58 IST
NHM Maharshtra Recruitment 2022
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra is hiring Medical Officer (MO), Nurse (Attendant), and MPW Posts. A total of 420 vacancies are available and 140 are notified to each post. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 July 2022

Vacancy Details for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Total Posts - 420 

  • Medical Officer - 140
  • Nurse Female -126
  • Nurse Male-14
  • MPW Male - 140

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Salary:

  • Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/-
  • Nurse - Rs. 20000/-
  • MPW Male - Rs. 180000/-

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer - MBBS with MCIM Registration
  • Nurse -B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration
  • MPW Male - 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022  ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 July 2022. 

 

