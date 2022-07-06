NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 for 420 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

ational Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra is hiring 420 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts, Candidates can check details here.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra is hiring Medical Officer (MO), Nurse (Attendant), and MPW Posts. A total of 420 vacancies are available and 140 are notified to each post. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 July 2022

Vacancy Details for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Total Posts - 420

Medical Officer - 140

Nurse Female -126

Nurse Male-14

MPW Male - 140

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/-

Nurse - Rs. 20000/-

MPW Male - Rs. 180000/-

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - MBBS with MCIM Registration

Nurse -B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration

MPW Male - 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 July 2022.