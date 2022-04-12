NHM Tripura Admit Card 2022 (Released) for CHO Post @sams.co.in, Download Direct Link Here

National Health Mission (NHM) has uploaded the admit card link for the Community Health Officer post on its official website -sams.co.in. Check download link here.

NHM Tripura CHO Admit Card 2022 Download: National Health Mission (NHM) has uploaded the admit card link for the online exam for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under NHM Tripura at its official website-sams.co.in. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Tripura NHM CHO Posts can download their Admit Card from the official website-sams.co.in.

In a bid to download the NHM Tripura CHO Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth with the link available on the official website.

It is noted that written exam for Community Health Officer (CHO) under NHM Tripura is scheduled on 17 April 2022.

You can download the NHM Tripura CHO Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download NHM Tripura CHO Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the SAMS website - sams.co.in Click on ‘Requirements of 180 Community Health Officers (CHOs) (July 2022 Session) under National Health Mission, State Health & Family Welfare Society, Tripura’ A new page will be opened, click on ‘Admit Card’ Now, Enter your details and click on ‘Submit Button’ Download NHM Tripura CHO Admit Card 2022 and save is for future reference.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 180 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers (CHO) under National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura. You can download the NHM Tripura CHO Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.