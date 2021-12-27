NHPC Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer Posts, Apply Online @ nhpcindia.co before 17 Jan 2022

NHPC has published a notifiation for Trainee Engineer Posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Trainee Officer Posts for Finance, Company Secretary. Details Here.

NHPC Recruitment 2021-22: NHPC, a premier Schedule – A, 'Mini Ratna' Company, is recruiting Trainee Engineer Posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Trainee Officer Posts for Finance, Company Secretary. All interested candidates can register before the last date i.e. 17 January 2022 on NHPC’s website www.nhpcindia.co.

It is to be that only candidates who have valid GATE 2021 score with GATE Registration Number, candidates who have valid CA/CMA score with CA/CMA certificate and candidates who have valid CS score with CS membership certificate can submit their application. The candidates can check eligibility, vacancy break-up, selection criteria and other details below.

NHPC Trainee Notification Download

NHPC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 17 January 2022

NHPC Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer (Civil) - 29

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical) - 20

Trainee Engineer (Electrical) – 4

Trainee Officer (Finance) - 12

Trainee Officer (Company Secretary) – 2

NHPC Trainee Salary:

Rs. 50,000 - 3% - 1,60,000 (IDA)

NHPC Trainee Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trainee Engineer (Civil) - Full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Civil Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment upto 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical) - Full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology / B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment upto 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Trainee Engineer (Electrical) – Full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology / B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Electrical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment upto 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Trainee Officer (Finance) - CA from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / ICWA or CMA from Institute of Cost Accountants of India (formerly known as Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India). Passed Candidates are eligible to apply.

Trainee Officer (Company Secretary) - Candidates passed in Company Secretary qualification with Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

GATE 2021 Scores/CS score/CA/CMA score

NHPC Trainee Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Criteria for NHPC Trainee Posts

The shortlisted candidates will be called to Corporate Office, Faridabad for verification of their documents/ certificates for which travelling allowance shall be paid as per extant rules of the Corporation.

How to apply for NHPC Trainee Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online by following steps:

Step -1:Log on to www.nhpcindia.com & click on “Career”.

Step-2: Read all instructions given on the website.

Step-3: Fill the Online application form with relevant details and submit.

Step-4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents.

Step-6: After submission of the form candidate is required to make payment by clicking on “Make Payment” tab and status of the payment shall be updated within next 24 hours.

Step-7: Take the print out of the registration slip / form generated by the system for future reference

Application Fee: