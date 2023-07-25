NIACL AO Cut Off 2023: Expected, Prelims, Mains Previous Year Cut Off Marks

NIACL AO Cut Off 2023: Get insights of Section wise Subject wise previous year cut off, deciding factors and tips to secure minimum qualifying marks and

NIACL AO Cut Off 2023: The NIACL AO (Administrative Officer) exam is one of the most popular competitive exams in India for aspirants wishing to join the insurance sector. Understanding past cutoff trends is essential for your preparation because the NIACL AO Previous Year Cut Off serves as a standard for candidates, in making the preparation strategy increasing chance of success.

NIACL AO Cut Off 2023

NIACL AO cut off marks are the minimum marks decided by the recruitment body that candidates need to score to get qualified for the next stage of examination. NIACL AO in 2023 will be held in three stages i.e. prelims, main and interview and the cutoff marks for each will be decided by the recruitment body. Below we have tabulated the data to give an overview of NIACL AO 2023.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Post Name Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Vacancies 450 Category NIACL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Prelims-100 Mains-200 Descriptive Test-30 Duration Prelims- 60 minutes Mains (objective)- 120 minutes Mains (descriptive)-30 Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off

The very first phase of the selection procedure is the preliminary exam. English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude are each of its three sections. Candidates must get the minimum qualifying marks set by NIACL for passing this stage, which varies based on the number of vacancies and the level of difficulty of the exam.

NIACL AO Mains Cut Off

Those who clear the preliminary exam proceed to the main exam. Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, and Professional Knowledge are some of the sections included in the main examination. To go on to the interview round, you must get a score higher than the minimum cutoff.

Factors Affecting NIACL AO Cut Off

While deciding the cutoff marks of the examination many things are kept in mind like the total number of vacancies, number of forms filled, difficulty level of examination and obviously the performance of the candidate. Let us discuss in detail about the factors

Total Number of Vacancies

The number of vacancies that NIACL releases directly affects the cutoff scores. In comparison with a situation where there are only fewer openings, an increased number of vacancies may result in a slightly lower cut-off.

Difficulty Level of the Exam

In both the preliminary and main exams, the difficulty level of the question paper has an important role in deciding the cut-off. A lower cut-off may be because of the difficult exams, while a higher cut-off may be because of the easier examinations.

Number of Forms Filled

If the competition is high in the examination then it will lead to higher cutoff marks while low competition will itself have lower cut off marks

Candidate Performance

The cut off can be affected by the performance of candidates in a particular year. The cut off could go up if the overall performance is excellent, and vice versa.

NIACL AO Previous Year Cut Off

To get valuable insights into previous cut off marks let us analyse the trend

NIACL AO Previous Year Cut off 2021: Category wise

Below we have tabulated the cut off marks released in 2021 for each category

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Category wise Category Prelims Cut Off UR 73.75 SC 64.5 ST 58.75 OBC 68.25 EWS 68.75 HI 41.75 OC 61 VI 63.75 ID/MD 20.5

NIACL AO Previous Year Cut off 2021: Subject Wise

Below we have tabulated the cut-off marks released in 2021 for each subject

NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Section-wise

Subjects Sections SC/ST/OBC/PWD UR English Language 11 14.5 Reasoning Ability 2.25 6.5 Quantitative Aptitude 4.25 7.25

NIACL AO Cut off 2018: Category wise

Below we have tabulated the cut off marks released in 2018 for each category

Discipline SC ST OBC UR HI OC VI ID/MD Company Secretary - - - 36.75 - - - - Legal 20.25 14.5 16.75 36.25 - 18.25 - - Finance & Accounts 47 28.25 46.25 56.5 34.5 - 36.5 - Generalist 70.5 61 75.75 80.25 45.25 69.5 72.25 34

NIACL AO Cut off 2018: Subject Wise

Below we have tabulated the cut off marks released in 2018 for each subject

Discipline Company Secretary Legal Finance & Accounts Generalists Test SC/ST/OBC/PwD UR SC/ST/OBC/PwD UR SC/ST/OBC/PwD UR SC/ST/OBC/PwD UR English Language 9.75 12.5 8.75 12.25 8.75 12.25 10.75 14 Reasoning Ability 3.25 6 2.75 5.75 5.25 8.75 11.25 15.5 Quantitative Aptitude 3.25 5.75 1.5 4 4 7.25 7.25 10.75

Tips to Secure NIACL AO Cut Off Marks

To secure high cut off marks we have listed the some of tips after getting suggestions from experts

Robust Study Plan

Make a comprehensive study plan covering each section of the examination syllabus. Give each topic enough time, and concentrate on improving your areas of weakness.

Practice with Mock Tests

To improve your speed and accuracy, practise with mock tests on regularly. Mock tests allow you to track your progress and identify your weak points.

Better Time Management

Be cautious about how you spend your time during the exam. Allocate some time for every section and avoid concentrating unnecessarily on a single question. This can be done with regular practice of mocks

Revise Thoroughly

Before the exam day, read all the subjects. Last-minute revisions help with recall and confidence-boosting.

NIACL AO Syllabus

The NIACL AO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. While the NIACL AO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation, Read here more about the NIACL AO Syllabus