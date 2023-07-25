NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: Download Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit probationary officers in participating banks. Download NIACL AO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern for prelims, mains exam here.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will release an official NIACL notification to recruit eligible aspirants for Administrative Officer (Scale-I). The candidates are selected for NIACL AO posts based on the marks obtained in prelims, mains, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.

Along with the NIACL AO syllabus, aspirants must be familiar with the NIACL AO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the NIACL AO exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest NIACL Administrative Officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed NIACL AO syllabus PDF, including the NIACL AO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Post Name Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Vacancies 450 Category NIACL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Prelims-100 Mains-200 Descriptive Test-30 Duration Prelims- 60 minutes Mains (objective)- 120 minutes Mains (descriptive)-30 Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the NIACL AO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the NIACL AO Syllabus below:

NIACL AO Syllabus PDF Download Here

NIACL AO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The NIACL AO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam discussed below.

NIACL AO Prelims Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude Ratio and Proportion Time and Work Data Interpretation Speed, Time and Distance Simple Interest and Compound Interest Permutation and Combination Sequence and Series Simplification/ Approximation Percentage Surds and Indices Probability Profit and Loss Mixtures and Alligations Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere Number Systems, etc. Reasoning Ability Alphanumeric Series Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Input-Output Ranking and Order Tabulation Seating Arrangement Logical Reasoning Data Sufficiency Alphabet Test Syllogism Puzzles Coded Inequalities Directions, etc. English Language Cloze Test Vocabulary Reading Comprehension Para jumbles Fill in the blanks Sentence Completion Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting Paragraph Completion, etc

NIACL AO Mains Syllabus 2023

The NIACL AO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Check the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.

NIACL AO Mains Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics Data Analysis & Interpretation/ Quantitative Aptitude Tabular Graph Let it Case DI Line Graph Charts & Tables Missing Case DI Bar Graph Radar Graph Caselet Probability Permutation and Combination Data Sufficiency Pie Charts Time and Work Data Interpretation Speed, Time and Distance Simple Interest and Compound Interest Permutation and Combination Sequence and Series Simplification/ Approximation Percentage Surds and Indices Probability Profit and Loss Mixtures and Alligations Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere Number Systems, etc. Reasoning Code Inequalities Analytical and Decision Making Course of Action Data Sufficiency Linear Seating Arrangement Double Lineup Ordering and Ranking Coding and Decoding Syllogism Verbal Reasoning Input Output Circular Seating Arrangement Blood Relations Scheduling Critical Reasoning Directions and Distances, etc. General/Economy/Banking Awareness Current Affairs Financial Awareness Banking Awareness General Knowledge Banking Terminologies Knowledge Static Awareness Principles of Insurance, etc English Language Reading Comprehension Grammar Word Association Error Spotting Sentence Improvement Cloze Test Para Jumbles Vocabulary Verbal Ability Fill in the blanks, etc Computer Internet Computer Abbreviation Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies Memory Keyboard Shortcuts Networking Number System Microsoft Office Computer Software Basic of Logic Gates Computer Hardware Operating System, etc

Weightage of NIACL AO Syllabus 2023

The NIACL AO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.

The NIACL AO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 30 marks.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.

Subject No of Questions Medium Duration Reasoning 50 English/Hindi 40 Minutes English Language 50 English 40 Minutes General Awareness 50 English/Hindi 30 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 English/Hindi 40 Minutes Total 200 - 150 Minutes

How to Cover NIACL AO Syllabus 2023?

NIACL AO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the NIACL AO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.

Analyse the NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule per each topic's weightage.

Choose the best NIACL AO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.

Attempt mock papers and NIACL AO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.

Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer.

Best Books for NIACL AO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best NIACL AO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus. The list of best NIACL AO exam books is shared below: