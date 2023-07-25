NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: Download Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit probationary officers in participating banks. Download NIACL AO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern for prelims, mains exam here.

New India Assurance Company Limited Syllabus 2023
New India Assurance Company Limited Syllabus 2023

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will release an official NIACL notification to recruit eligible aspirants for Administrative Officer (Scale-I). The candidates are selected for NIACL AO posts based on the marks obtained in prelims, mains, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.

Along with the NIACL AO syllabus, aspirants must be familiar with the NIACL AO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the NIACL AO exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest NIACL Administrative Officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed NIACL AO syllabus PDF, including the NIACL AO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)

Post Name

Administrative Officer (Scale-I)

Vacancies

450

Category

NIACL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Maximum Marks

Prelims-100

Mains-200

Descriptive Test-30

Duration

Prelims- 60 minutes

Mains (objective)- 120 minutes

Mains (descriptive)-30

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the NIACL AO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the NIACL AO Syllabus below:

NIACL AO Syllabus PDF

Download Here

NIACL AO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The NIACL AO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam discussed below.

NIACL AO Prelims Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Work

Data Interpretation

Speed, Time and Distance

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Permutation and Combination

Sequence and Series

Simplification/ Approximation

Percentage

Surds and Indices

Probability

Profit and Loss

Mixtures and Alligations

Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere

Number Systems, etc.

Reasoning Ability

Alphanumeric Series

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Input-Output

Ranking and Order

Tabulation

Seating Arrangement

Logical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Alphabet Test

Syllogism

Puzzles

Coded Inequalities

Directions, etc.

English Language

Cloze Test

Vocabulary

Reading Comprehension

Para jumbles

Fill in the blanks

Sentence Completion

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

Paragraph Completion, etc

NIACL AO Mains Syllabus 2023

The NIACL AO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e.,  Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Check the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.

NIACL AO Mains Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

Data Analysis & Interpretation/ Quantitative Aptitude

Tabular Graph

Let it Case DI

Line Graph

Charts & Tables

Missing Case DI

Bar Graph

Radar Graph Caselet

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Data Sufficiency

Pie Charts 

Time and Work

Data Interpretation

Speed, Time and Distance

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Permutation and Combination

Sequence and Series

Simplification/ Approximation

Percentage

Surds and Indices

Probability

Profit and Loss

Mixtures and Alligations

Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere

Number Systems, etc.

Reasoning

Code Inequalities

Analytical and Decision Making

Course of Action

Data Sufficiency

Linear Seating Arrangement

Double Lineup

Ordering and Ranking

Coding and Decoding

Syllogism

Verbal Reasoning

Input Output

Circular Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Scheduling

Critical Reasoning

Directions and Distances, etc.

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Current Affairs

Financial Awareness

Banking Awareness

General Knowledge

Banking Terminologies Knowledge

Static Awareness

Principles of Insurance, etc

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Word Association

Error Spotting

Sentence Improvement

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Vocabulary

Verbal Ability

Fill in the blanks, etc

Computer

Internet

Computer Abbreviation

Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies

Memory

Keyboard Shortcuts

Networking

Number System

Microsoft Office

Computer Software

Basic of Logic Gates

Computer Hardware

Operating System, etc

Weightage of NIACL AO Syllabus 2023

  • The NIACL AO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.
  • The NIACL AO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 30 marks.
  • There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.

Subject

No of Questions

Medium

Duration

Reasoning

50

English/Hindi

40 Minutes

English Language

50

English

40 Minutes

General Awareness

50

English/Hindi

30 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

English/Hindi

40 Minutes

Total

200

-

150 Minutes

How to Cover NIACL AO Syllabus 2023?

NIACL AO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the NIACL AO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.

  • Analyse the NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule per each topic's weightage.
  • Choose the best NIACL AO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and NIACL AO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
  • Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer.

Best Books for NIACL AO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best NIACL AO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus. The list of best NIACL AO exam books is shared below:

NIACL AO Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Computer Aptitude

Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

FAQ

How to prepare for NIACL AO Syllabus?

To excel in the NIACL AO exam, one must understand the NIACL AO syllabus, develop conceptual clarity, and attempt mock tests and sample papers to obtain favourable results.

What is the NIACL AO 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the NIACL AO exam pattern, the preliminary exam comprises three objective-type papers. The preliminary exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour.

What is NIACL AO Mains Exam Syllabus?

The NIACL AO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language

Is there any negative marking in NIACL AO 2023 Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for every incorrect response in the NIACL AO 2023 exam.

What is NIACL AO Prelims Exam Syllabus?

The NIACL AO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

