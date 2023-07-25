NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: Download Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will release an official NIACL notification to recruit eligible aspirants for Administrative Officer (Scale-I). The candidates are selected for NIACL AO posts based on the marks obtained in prelims, mains, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.
Along with the NIACL AO syllabus, aspirants must be familiar with the NIACL AO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the NIACL AO exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest NIACL Administrative Officer syllabus for adequate preparation.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed NIACL AO syllabus PDF, including the NIACL AO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.
NIACL AO Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.
NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
Post Name
Administrative Officer (Scale-I)
Vacancies
450
Category
NIACL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Selection Process
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
Maximum Marks
Prelims-100
Mains-200
Descriptive Test-30
Duration
Prelims- 60 minutes
Mains (objective)- 120 minutes
Mains (descriptive)-30
Negative Marking
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the NIACL AO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the NIACL AO Syllabus below:
NIACL AO Syllabus PDF
NIACL AO Prelims Syllabus 2023
The NIACL AO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam discussed below.
NIACL AO Prelims Syllabus 2023
Subject
Important Topics
Quantitative Aptitude
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Work
Data Interpretation
Speed, Time and Distance
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Permutation and Combination
Sequence and Series
Simplification/ Approximation
Percentage
Surds and Indices
Probability
Profit and Loss
Mixtures and Alligations
Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere
Number Systems, etc.
Reasoning Ability
Alphanumeric Series
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relations
Input-Output
Ranking and Order
Tabulation
Seating Arrangement
Logical Reasoning
Data Sufficiency
Alphabet Test
Syllogism
Puzzles
Coded Inequalities
Directions, etc.
English Language
Cloze Test
Vocabulary
Reading Comprehension
Para jumbles
Fill in the blanks
Sentence Completion
Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting
Paragraph Completion, etc
NIACL AO Mains Syllabus 2023
The NIACL AO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Check the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.
NIACL AO Mains Syllabus 2023
Subject
Topics
Data Analysis & Interpretation/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
Tabular Graph
Let it Case DI
Line Graph
Charts & Tables
Missing Case DI
Bar Graph
Radar Graph Caselet
Probability
Permutation and Combination
Data Sufficiency
Pie Charts
Time and Work
Data Interpretation
Speed, Time and Distance
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Permutation and Combination
Sequence and Series
Simplification/ Approximation
Percentage
Surds and Indices
Probability
Profit and Loss
Mixtures and Alligations
Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere
Number Systems, etc.
Reasoning
Code Inequalities
Analytical and Decision Making
Course of Action
Data Sufficiency
Linear Seating Arrangement
Double Lineup
Ordering and Ranking
Coding and Decoding
Syllogism
Verbal Reasoning
Input Output
Circular Seating Arrangement
Blood Relations
Scheduling
Critical Reasoning
Directions and Distances, etc.
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
Current Affairs
Financial Awareness
Banking Awareness
General Knowledge
Banking Terminologies Knowledge
Static Awareness
Principles of Insurance, etc
English Language
Reading Comprehension
Grammar
Word Association
Error Spotting
Sentence Improvement
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Vocabulary
Verbal Ability
Fill in the blanks, etc
Computer
Internet
Computer Abbreviation
Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies
Memory
Keyboard Shortcuts
Networking
Number System
Microsoft Office
Computer Software
Basic of Logic Gates
Computer Hardware
Operating System, etc
Weightage of NIACL AO Syllabus 2023
- The NIACL AO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.
- The NIACL AO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 30 marks.
- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.
Subject
No of Questions
Medium
Duration
Reasoning
50
English/Hindi
40 Minutes
English Language
50
English
40 Minutes
General Awareness
50
English/Hindi
30 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude
50
English/Hindi
40 Minutes
Total
200
-
150 Minutes
How to Cover NIACL AO Syllabus 2023?
NIACL AO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the NIACL AO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.
- Analyse the NIACL AO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule per each topic's weightage.
- Choose the best NIACL AO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
- Attempt mock papers and NIACL AO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
- Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer.
Best Books for NIACL AO Syllabus 2023
Candidates should pick the best NIACL AO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise NIACL AO syllabus. The list of best NIACL AO exam books is shared below:
NIACL AO Books 2023
Subject
Book Names
English
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
Numerical Ability
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
Reasoning
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
Computer Aptitude
Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts