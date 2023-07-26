NIACL AO Salary 2023: Basic Pay, In hand salary, and Job Profile

NIACL AO Salary 2023: The New India Assurance Company Limited conducts online competitive examinations to recruit Administrative Officers (Scale I). The gross NIACL AO Salary in the metro is approximately Rs.80,000 per month.

NIACL AO Salary 2023: The New India Assurance Company Limited has invited online applications to fill 450 vacancies for the recruitment of Administrative Officers (Scale I) from August 1, 2023. Aspirants must carefully review the official notification to know about the NIACL AO salary and job profile before applying. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the preliminary, mains, and interviews.

Aspirants selected for the NIACL Administrative Officers (Scale I) will receive gross emoluments of approximately Rs.80,000 per month. In this article, we have shared detailed information on NIACL AO salary, including in-hand salary, perks and allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

NIACL AO Salary 2023

Have a look at the key highlights of the NIACL AO Salary 2023 shared below:

NIACL AO Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body New India Assurance Company Limited Post Name Administrative Officers (Scale I) Vacancies 450 Selection Process Preliminary, Mains, and Interview NIACL AO Salary 2023 (Gross Emoluments) Rs.80,000 per month Job Location Anywhere in India

NIACL AO Salary 2023: Annual Package

The annual package of the candidates selected for NIACL Administrative Officers (Scale I) ranges approximately from Rs 9.00 lakhs to 12 lakhs per annum. The gross emoluments will be approximately Rs. 80,000/- p.m. in Metropolitan Centers. It comprises basic pay, allowances, deductions, etc. The initial NIACL AO in hand salary will be approximately Rs 50,000 to Rs 52,00, with basic pay of Rs. 32,795.

NIACL AO Salary Structure 2023

Aspirants appointed for NIACL Administrative Officers (Scale I) post will be required to execute an undertaking to serve the Company for a minimum period of four years, including a probation period with gross emoluments of Rs. 80,000/- per month. Along with the basic NIACL AO Salary, the appointed candidates will also enjoy various admissible allowances as applicable for the post.

Particulars NIACL AO Salary Structure Basic Pay Rs. 32,795 Pay Scale 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 Allowances & Perks including DA, HA, TA & others Rs. 26000-27000/- Gross Salary Rs. 80,000/- for metro cities

NIACL AO In Hand Salary

Candidates selected for the Administrative Officers in NIACL will receive basic pay of Rs. 32,795/- in the scale of Rs. 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)- 62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. The gross NIACL AO salary will be approximately Rs. 80,000/- p.m. in Metropolitan Centers. However, the NIACL AO in hand salary for other cities ranges between Rs 74,000 to Rs 79,000 per month.

NIACL AO Allowances

Apart from the basic NIACL AO salary, every appointed candidate will be eligible for various admissible allowances as applicable for the post. The list of perks and allowances included in the NIACL Administrative Officers salary structure as per the norms is shared below.

Dearness allowance

House rent allowance

Transport allowance

City compensatory allowance

National Pension System governed by PFRDA

Gratuity

Company’s/leased accommodation LTS

Medical Benefits

Group Personal Accident Insurance etc.

NIACL AO Job Profile

Candidates selected for the NIACL Administrative Officers post will be entrusted with several tasks and duties after joining the post. The NIACL AO Job Profile includes the following roles and responsibilities.

Post Name NIACL AO Job Profile Generalist Perform administrative/authoritative work and work as a First entry-level officer. Examine the insurance policies issuance, cross-check risk proposals, file official returns, settlement of insurance claims, etc. Company Secretary or CS Ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory needs and requirements. Examining that the decisions of the board of directors are executed. Finance & Accounts Officer Manage financial bookkeeping and address billing issues of the company. Responsible for providing bills to its clients, processing refunds, discussion on past-due accounts, etc. Legal Officer Taking care of the legal functions of the company. Creating legal documents for various activities and assisting in the legal affairs of the Company.

NIACL AO Guarantee Bond

Before joining as probationers, the appointed candidates must execute an undertaking to serve the Company for at least four years, including a probation period. In case they resign before the expiration of the bond period, they will be liable to pay liquidated damages equivalent to one year’s gross salary paid to them during the probation period, which could be proportionately adjusted depending on the length of service provided. With this, they must submit a stamped Bond duly signed by two sureties (not blood relatives) of sound financial standing for an amount equivalent to one year’s gross salary.

NIACL AO Probation Period

The candidates selected for the NIACL AO post will have to undergo probation for a period of one year from the date of joining the post. The probation period can be extended twice by six months at a time, stretching up to one year. During the probationary period, the officers need to be declared qualified in the non-life Licentiate Examination conducted by the Insurance Institute of India. Upon clearing this exam, the Officer will be eligible for confirmation of their services in the Company. If they fail to clear the exam within the extended probation period, then it will result in termination from service on the expiry of the specified period.

NIACL AO Promotion and Career Growth

After joining NIACL as Administrative Officer, there are various career growth opportunities to climb the ladder and reach a higher level in the company. With this, they get numerous perks, allowances, and chances to appear in promotions exams based on their work performance, seniority, and experience. Upon passing the non-life Licentiate Examination conducted by the Insurance Institute of India, the services of candidates will be confirmed in the company. To be eligible for normal promotion, the candidates must serve at least 5 years in the company. However, they can also get promoted after working for 3 years in the company by passing certain insurance exams.

NIACL AO Syllabus

