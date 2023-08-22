NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 112 Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: NIT Karnataka has released notification for the 112 Non-Teaching posts on the official website. Check the application process, pdf, age limit, how to apply, salary and more.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka has invited online applications for various Non-Teaching posts on its official website. A total of 112 Non-Teaching posts including Superintendent, Senior Technician, Technician, Office Attendant & Others are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 6, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Based on the performance in the CBT, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a skill test.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is September 6, 2023.



NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Superintendent-4

Senior Technician-18

Senior Assistant-11

Technician-35

Junior Assistant-23

Office Attendant-21

NIT Karnataka Educational Qualification 2023

Senior Technician (Chemistry) : Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks OR

Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in the trade of Chemical Engineering / Chemistry. OR

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in the trade of Chemical Engineering / Chemistry. OR

Diploma of three years duration in the trade of Chemical Engineering from a recognised

Polytechnic / Institute.

Technician (Chemistry): Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks. OR

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in the trade of Chemical Engineering / Chemistry. OR

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in the trade of Chemical Engineering / Chemistry. OR

Diploma in Engineering of three years duration in the trade of Chemical Engineering /Chemistry from a Government recognized Polytechnic / institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.