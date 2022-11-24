NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 For 143 Faculty Positions: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

NIT Rourkela has invited online application for the 143 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) has invited applications for 143 Faculty Posts including Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts in various disciplines. These positions are available in various specializations including Engineering, Architecture, Science, Humanities and Management.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 December 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including First Class in B.Tech./B.E. with Ph.D./M.Arch./ M.Plan./Masters’ Degree with Ph.D/MBA/PGDBM with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs :

Advertisement Number: NITR/ES/07/2022

Important Date NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 December 2022

Vacancy Details NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Assistant Professor Grade II-53

Assistant Professor Grade II-59

Assistant Professor Grade I-11

Associate Professor-17

Professor-03

Eligibility Criteria NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates are advised to visit to the official notification for details of the Educational qualifications/experience/ minimum eligibility for various Department/School/salary and others for the posts.

How To Download: NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification

Visit the official website of National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela)-https://www.nitrkl.ac.in/ Go to the Career/Faculty Positions Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment for Faculty Positions Advt. No.:NITR/ES/07/2022, Dated: 22 November 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification in a new window. Download NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification and save the same for your future reference.

NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification PDF



How To Apply NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting to the official website https://nitrkl.ac.in/recruitment on or before 30 December 2022.