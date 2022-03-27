JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Office Assistant and Others @nitttrchd.ac.in, Check Eligibility

NITTTR  has invited online application for the Office Assistant and other post on its official website. Check NITTTR  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 27, 2022 09:00 IST
NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022
NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification : National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) has invited online application for the posts of Office Assistant, Project Associate and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 6th April 2022.

In a bid to apply for  NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including  Diploma in Civil Engineering / Technology / Architecture/Master of Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering / Technology  with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates for NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification :
Last Date for Submission of Application: 6th April 2022

Vacancy Details for NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Project Assistant-04
Project Assistant (Office Assistant)-04
 Project Associate – I: 02

Eligibility Criteria for NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification :
Educational Qualification:

Project Assistant- Diploma in Civil Engineering / Technology / Architecture or Higher
Project Assistant (Office Assistant)- Diploma in Civil Engineering / Technology / Architecture or Higher 
 Project Associate – I: Master of Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering / Technology or
Higher
Check the notification link for details of the Essential requirement/Minimum experience  and others for the posts.

 NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification:

How to Apply for NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 Notification :


Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after filling up the following Google form: https://forms.gle/PrBbQEFkikS7xrCWA on or before 6th April 2022.

